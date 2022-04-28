Lens vs Nantes Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th April 2022

Saturday sees Nantes visit the Stade Bollaert-Delelis for a game with Lens, and both of these sides are still in with an outside bet of securing European football next season.

Lens are currently in seventh place in the Ligue 1 table, just three points behind fifth place Nice, and they are unbeaten in their last four games.

Nantes, meanwhile, are four points behind Lens in 10th, but their form has been a little more patchy in recent weeks, although they are coming off a huge 5-3 win over Bordeaux last weekend.

The home side’s last game saw them secure a draw against Paris St. Germain, and in a way, the result spoiled PSG’s celebrations despite them being awarded the Ligue 1 title after the game. Prior to this, Lens defeated Nice, Lille and Montpellier.

Nantes’ 5-3 win over Bordeaux, meanwhile, was their first win since their 2-3 victory over Clermont on April 3. Overall, they’ve only won more than one game in a row three times this season, which should mean Lens fancy their chances here.

Lens vs Nantes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Recent meetings between Lens and Nantes have been relatively even, as both sides have won two of their last six games, with the other two ending in draws.

Nantes have not claimed victory at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis since March 2013, when both teams were in Ligue 2.

Lens’ current unbeaten run of four games is their best since they avoided defeat in six games at the very beginning of the current campaign.

Nantes striker Randal Kolo Muani has scored 12 Ligue 1 goals, making him responsible for a quarter of his side’s overall haul.

Lens’ Jonathan Clauss is one of just six Ligue 1 players to reach double figures in assists this season, with a total of 10 to his name thus far.

Lens vs Nantes Prediction

These sides appear to be well-matched on paper, as they’re more than capable of scoring plenty of goals, and have relatively solid defenses too. The fact that their most recent meeting ended 3-2 to Nantes is telling of how closely matched they are.

However, Lens have been stronger at home this season, and the fact that it’s been nearly a decade since Nantes last beat them there suggests that the hosts will have the advantage here.

Add in the fact that Lens have been in excellent form recently, beating two of Ligue 1’s better sides in Lille and Nice and securing a draw with Paris St. Germain, and it’s probably fair to suggest that they’ll be in pole position to pick up a victory on Saturday.

Prediction: Lens 3-1 Nantes

Lens vs Nantes Betting Tips

Tip 1 – Result: Lens

Tip 2 – Both teams to score – YES (Both teams have let in more than 40 goals this season and both sides are potent in attack)

Tip 3 – Lens to score at least two goals – YES (Lens have scored at least two goals at home on 10 occasions this season)

