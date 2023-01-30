Lens vs Nice Prediction and Betting Tips | 1st February 2023

Lens host OGC Nice at the Allianz Riviera in Ligue 1 on Wednesday, looking to remain hot on the heels of faltering leaders PSG.

With 45 points in the bag from 20 games, Les Sang et Or are second only to the Parisians in the table and trail them by just three points.

Franck Haise's side dropped points against Troyes in their last outing, with Adrien Thomasson snatching a point for the visitors by scoring in the 88th minute.

Nice, meanwhile, are down in 10th position, having accrued 17 points fewer than Lens but have seen a rich vein of form lately, without a defeat in their last three games and winning twice.

This included a 6-1 thrashing of Montpellier and a narrow 1-0 win over Lille on Sunday as Gaetan Laborde scored the only goal of the game to seal all three points for the Eaglets.

Lens vs Nice Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Of the last 25 meetings between the sides, Lens and Nice have beaten each other six times each.

Nice and Lens played out a 0-0 draw in their first league meeting of the season in December.

Lens have lost just one match after 20 games - the side with the lowest number of defeats at this stage of the Ligue 1 this season.

Lens have conceded only 14 goals in the league so far this season - lower than any side in the division at this stage. Nice, meanwhile, have shipped 20 goals.

At this stage last season, Lens had accrued only 30 points. This season, they are on 45. Nice, meanwhile, had 36 points, eight more than what the Eaglets have collected this season.

Lens are unbeaten in their last 12 games in all competitions, including 10 in the league while Nice are unbeaten in their last three.

Lens vs Nice Prediction

Lens are the favorites here, given their fiery run since the 1-0 loss to Lille in October. Their campaign has been built on the back of a solid defense and Nice will have to strain every sinew to find a goal in the match.

The Eaglets are exuding confidence too following their recent results but expect the Blood and Gold side to prevail narrowly at home.

Prediction: Lens 2-1 Nice

Lens vs Nice Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Lens

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

