Lens vs Olympique Marseille Prediction and Betting Tips | May 6, 2023

Lens and Olympique Marseille square off in a thrilling top-of-the-table clash at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis on Saturday (May 6).

While Les Phoceens could move within two points of leaders Paris Saint-Germain, they sit just one point above Lens. The hosts continued their quest for UEFA Champions League football with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Toulouse on Tuesday.

Franck Haise’s side have won all but one of their last seven games, with a 3-1 loss against Paris Saint-Germain on April 15 being the exception. With 69 points from 33 games, Lens are third in Ligue 1, one point and a place behind Marseille.

Meanwhile, Marseille made it three wins on the trot last time out, edging out Auxerre 2-1 at Orange Velodrome. Igor Tudor’s men have gone eight league games without defeat, winning five since March.

Marseille are also unbeaten away from home since the turn of the year, picking up nine wins and a draw in ten outings.

Lens vs Olympique Marseille Head-to-Head and Betting Tips

With 13 wins from the last 31 meetings, Marseille hold a slight upper hand in the fixture.

Lens have picked up two fewer wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared on seven occasions.

Marseille are unbeaten in four visits to the Stade Bollaert-Delelis, winning thrice since a 3-1 loss in April 2010.

Haise’s men boast the division’s best home record this season, picking up 14 wins in 16 games.

Marseille are unbeaten in eight games since a penalty-shootout loss against Annecy FC in the Coupe de France quarterfinals in March.

Lens vs Olympique Marseille Prediction

Lens and Marseille have had impressive campaigns, so a thrilling contest at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis on Saturday. Given the stakes of the game, both sides could take a cautious approach and cancel out each other’s efforts.

Prediction: Lens 1-1 Marseille

Lens vs Olympique Marseille Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: More than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been at least five bookings in four of their last five meetings.)

Tip 3: More than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have also been 11 or more corners in six of their last seven clashes.)

