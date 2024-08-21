Lens vs Panathinaikos Prediction and Betting Tips | August 22nd 2024

Lens will welcome Panathinaikos to the Stade Bollaert-Delelis in the first leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League qualifying playoffs on Thursday. The hosts have qualified directly for the match after finishing sixth in the Ligue 1 standings last season. The visitors dropped down from the UEFA Europa League after their third qualifying round defeat.

William Still's Lens played their first competitive match of the season on Sunday and registered a 1-0 away win over Angers in their Ligue 1 campaign opener. Wesley Saïd scored the only goal of the match in the 28th minute.

Panathinaikos were eliminated from the Europa League third qualifying round against Ajax in a nail-biting penalty shootout, suffering a 13-12 loss, in their last European outing. Their poor form continued in their Super League Greece campaign opener on Sunday, as they fell to a 1-0 home loss to Asteras Tripolis.

Lens vs Panathinaikos Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths four times in all competitions. The hosts have the upper hand in these meetings with two wins. The visitors have got the better of the hosts once and one game has ended in a draw.

They last met in the group stage of the Europa League in the 2006-07 season. The hosts were unbeaten in two meetings with a win and a draw.

Lens have a 100% home record against the visitors, scoring four goals while conceding just once in two games.

Panathinaikos are winless in their two Conference League qualifiers, scoring just once while conceding three goals.

The visitors' last three games have ended with a scoreline of 1-0, with just one win and two losses.

The hosts have failed to score in two meetings against the visitors while also keeping two clean sheets.

The visitors have suffered three defeats in their last four competitive away games, failing to score in two games.

Lens vs Panathinaikos Prediction

Les Sang et Or play their first home game of the season and will look to leave a good account of themselves. They are unbeaten in their last four home games in all competitions, recording two wins. Lens have also won their two home meetings in this fixture, scoring four goals, and are strong favorites.

The Greens have seen a drop in form recently, suffering two losses in their last three games while also failing to score in these outings. Nonetheless, they have won their two away games while keeping clean sheets and will look to build on that form. Daniel Mancini is suspended due to the accumulation of yellow cards in the Europa League qualifiers.

Considering the Ligue 1 side's dominance against the visitors and home advantage, the hosts are expected to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Lens 2-1 Panathinaikos

Lens vs Panathinaikos Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Lens to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Wesley Saïd to score or assist any time - Yes

