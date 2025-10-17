Lens vs Paris FC Prediction and Betting Tips | October 19 2025

Lens face off against Paris FC in a Ligue 1 match at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis this Sunday.
Lens are currently sitting in 6th place, but could climb as high as 2nd with a win depending on other results this weekend. Paris, meanwhile, are just two spots below them and are doing well for a newly-promoted side.
So which team will come out on top in Northern France this weekend?
Lens vs Paris FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Lens have won three of their last four competitive games against Paris FC, however, they have not faced them in any kind of match in the last three years.
- Lens will come into this game on the back of a three-match unbeaten streak, with impressive wins over Lille and Auxerre sandwiching a draw with Rennes. Lens' last loss came to champions PSG on September 14.
- Paris FC also signed off before the international break with a win, as they beat fellow promoted team Lorient 2-0. Overall, Paris have only lost one of their last five games, falling to Strasbourg on September 21.
- Despite taking seven points from a possible nine in their last three games, Lens have had some disciplinary issues. Both of their last two games have seen them reduced to ten men, and remarkably, Jonathan Gradit was dismissed in the first minute of the draw with Rennes.
- While Paris FC's results thus far have been mixed, nobody can knock their penchant for putting on entertaining games. They have only drawn one blank in their first seven matches, and their matches have seen a total of 25 goals.
Lens vs Paris FC Prediction
With both teams occupying a similar spot in the table and both on pretty decent form right now, this is quite a difficult match to pick.
Given their home advantage and tight defence - only three Ligue 1 sides have conceded fewer - it'd be tempting to favour Lens to pull off a victory here.
However, Paris FC have proven to be very dangerous, particularly in attack, and they have not failed to score now since the opening match of the season.
Overall, then, a score draw feels like the most likely outcome here.
Prediction: Lens 2-2 Paris FC
Lens vs Paris FC Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Draw.
Tip 2: Game to feature more than 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been more than 2.5 goals in four of Paris FC's last six matches).
Tip 3: Game to feature a red card - Yes (Six games this season involving these two sides have seen at least one red card).