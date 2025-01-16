Lens vs Paris Saint-Germain Prediction and Betting Tips | January 18th 2025

Lens will host Paris Saint-Germain at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis on Saturday in another round of the 2024-25 Ligue 1 campaign. The home side are playing well at the moment after a slow start to their season and are back in contention for continental football as they sit seventh in the table with 27 points from 17 matches.

They picked up a thoroughly deserved 2-1 comeback win over Le Havre in their last match, finding themselves a goal down after just eight minutes before Goduine Koyalipou and Deiver Machado got on the scoresheet to help secure maximum points for Will Still's men.

Paris Saint-Germain are in top form as they go full steam ahead in pursuit of a fourth consecutive league title. They picked up a narrow but well-deserved 2-1 win over Saint-Etienne in their last league outing before beating National 3 side Espaly 4-2 in the Coupe de France on Wednesday.

The champions remain atop the table with 43 points from 17 games. They are a comfortable seven points above second-placed Olympique Marseille as they enter into the second half of the season and will be looking to widen that gap even further on Saturday.

Lens vs Paris Saint-Germain Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 85 meetings between Lens and PSG. The home team have won 22 of those games while the visitors have won 43 times. There have been 20 draws between the two clubs.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last five games in this fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last nine games in this fixture, a run dating back to 2021.

The Parisians have the best offensive and defensive records in the French top flight this season with 46 goals scored and 15 conceded.

Lens vs Paris Saint-Germain Prediction

Lens' latest result snapped a three-game winless streak and they will now be looking to kick on from that this weekend. They have, however, won just two home games since the start of September and could struggle here.

PSG have won their last three games on the trot and are undefeated in their last nine. They have had the upper hand in this fixture in recent years and should extend their unbeaten run in the league this weekend.

Prediction: Lens 1-2 Paris Saint-Germain

Lens vs Paris Saint-Germain Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: PSG to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the visitors' last seven matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in seven of their last nine matchups)

