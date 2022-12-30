Lens vs PSG Prediction and Betting Tips | January 1, 2023

Lens will entertain reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis in a top-of-the-table Ligue 1 clash on Sunday (January 1).

The hosts resumed their league campaign on Thursday with a goalless draw against Nice, snapping a five-game winning run. Nevertheless, they retained their second place in the standings with 37 points.

PSG, meanwhile, resumed their league campaign with a 2-1 win at home against Strasbourg. Marquinhos opened the scoring in the 14th minute but conceded a 51st-minute own goal.

Kylian Mbappe scored the winner right at the death from the spot after Neymar was sent off in the 62nd minute. The Parisians have a seven-point lead over Lens.

Lens vs PSG Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 81 times across all competitions, with all but nine meetings taking part in Ligue 1. PSG lead 40-22, while 19 games have been drawn.

The visitors have suffered just one defeat in their last 16 meetings against Lens, with their two league clashes last season ending 1-1.

PSG are unbeten in their last 25 league games, while Lens are unbeaten in their last six.

The visiotrs have the best attacking record in the competition, scoring 45 goals in 16 games, while Lens have scored 26. Both teams have conceded ten goals, the joint-best defensive record in the competition.

Lens have a 100% record at home in Ligue 1 this season, keeping clean sheets in four of their last five games.

The visitors have won seven of their eight away games in Ligue 1, keeping six clean sheets.

Lens vs PSG Prediction

Lens have a 100% record at home this season, while the Parisians are on a six-game winning streak but struggled against Strasbourg.

Lens, though, held PSG to draws last season, and the trend should continue.

Prediction: Lens 1-1 PSG.

Lens vs PSG Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: PSG to score first - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half

Tip 5: Kylian Mbappe to score any time - Yes

