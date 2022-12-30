Lens vs PSG Prediction and Betting Tips | January 1, 2023

Lens will entertain reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis in a top-of-the-table Ligue 1 clash on Sunday (January 1).
The hosts resumed their league campaign on Thursday with a goalless draw against Nice, snapping a five-game winning run. Nevertheless, they retained their second place in the standings with 37 points.
PSG, meanwhile, resumed their league campaign with a 2-1 win at home against Strasbourg. Marquinhos opened the scoring in the 14th minute but conceded a 51st-minute own goal.
Kylian Mbappe scored the winner right at the death from the spot after Neymar was sent off in the 62nd minute. The Parisians have a seven-point lead over Lens.
Lens vs PSG Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The two teams have locked horns 81 times across all competitions, with all but nine meetings taking part in Ligue 1. PSG lead 40-22, while 19 games have been drawn.
- The visitors have suffered just one defeat in their last 16 meetings against Lens, with their two league clashes last season ending 1-1.
- PSG are unbeten in their last 25 league games, while Lens are unbeaten in their last six.
- The visiotrs have the best attacking record in the competition, scoring 45 goals in 16 games, while Lens have scored 26. Both teams have conceded ten goals, the joint-best defensive record in the competition.
- Lens have a 100% record at home in Ligue 1 this season, keeping clean sheets in four of their last five games.
- The visitors have won seven of their eight away games in Ligue 1, keeping six clean sheets.
Lens vs PSG Prediction
Lens have a 100% record at home this season, while the Parisians are on a six-game winning streak but struggled against Strasbourg.
Lens, though, held PSG to draws last season, and the trend should continue.
Prediction: Lens 1-1 PSG.
Lens vs PSG Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Draw
Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5
Tip 3: PSG to score first - Yes
Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half
Tip 5: Kylian Mbappe to score any time - Yes
