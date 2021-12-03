Lens vs PSG: Where to watch in India, USA and UK | Ligue 1 2021-22

The 2021-22 edition of Ligue 1 is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as PSG take on Lens in an important clash on Saturday. PSG have built a formidable squad under Mauricio Pochettino this season and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Lens are in fifth place in the Ligue 1 standings at the moment and have consistently punched above their weight in recent months. The home side was held to a 2-2 draw by Clermont Foot last week and will need to be at its best to stand a chance in this match.

PSG, on the other hand, have a massive lead at the top of the league table but have largely flattered to deceive this season. The Parisian giants were held to 0-0 stalemate by Nice in their previous game and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Lens vs PSG Team News

Lens need to win this game. Image Source: La Voix du Nord

Lens

Deiver Machado and Wesley Said have recovered from their injuries and are available for selection. Arnaud Kalimuendo has served his suspension and will be available for selection.

Gael Kakuta has been impressive for Lens and will likely lead the line for his side this weekend. Lens are set to employ a 3-4-3 formation to stifle PSG's attack on Saturday.

Injured: Deiver Machado, Wesley Said

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

PSG have a strong squad this season

PSG

Neymar, Ander Herrera, and Julian Draxler are currently injured and have been sidelined this weekend. Mauro Icardi and Georginio Wijnaldum are training with the team but might not be risked in this match.

Marco Verratti has completed his recovery and could feature in PSG's midfield this weekend. Lionel Messi is starting to find his feet at the club and will feature alongside Angel Di Maria and Kylian Mbappe this weekend.

Injured: Ander Herrera, Julian Draxler, Neymar

Doubtful: Mauro Icardi, Georginio Wijnaldum

Suspended: None

At what time does the match between Lens and PSG kick off?

India: 5th December 2021, at 1:30 AM

USA: 4th December 2021, at 3 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 2 PM (Central Standard Time), 12 PM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 4th December, at 8 PM

Where and how to watch Lens vs PSG on TV?

India: TV5 Monde, VH1

USA: beIN Sports USA, beIN Sports en Espanol

UK: BT Sport 2

How to watch live streaming of Lens vs PSG?

India: Voot Select

USA: beIN Sports Connect, fuboTV

UK: BT Sport 3

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi