Lens vs Saint-Etienne Prediction and Betting Tips | April 6th 2025

Lens and Saint-Etienne will battle for three points in a Ligue 1 matchday 28 clash on Sunday (April 6th). The game will be played at Stade Bollaert-Delelis.
The home side will be looking to bounce back from the 1-0 defeat they suffered away to Lille last weekend. Mathias Fernandez-Pardo's 19th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.
Saint-Etienne, meanwhile, suffered a debilitating 6-1 defeat at home to PSG. They went ahead through Lucas Stassin's ninth-minute strike, while Goncalo Ramos drew the game level from the spot in the 43rd minute. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Joao Neves and Ibrahim Mbaye scored a goal each in the second half, while Desire Doue scored a brace to complete the rout.
The loss left Les Verts in 17th spot in the standings, having garnered 23 points from 27 games. Lens are ninth on 39 points.
Lens vs Saint-Etienne Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Lens have 40 wins from the last 109 head-to-head games. Saint-Etienne were victorious 49 times while 20 games ended in a share of the spoils.
- Their most recent clash came in October 2024 when Lens claimed a 2-0 away win in the reverse fixture.
- Lens have scored at least two goals in each of the last five head-to-head games.
- Five of Saint-Etienne's last six league games have witnessed goals at both ends.
- Lens have lost 14 Ligue 1 home games against Saint-Etienne, more than any other side.
- Saint-Etienne have conceded 13 penalty goals in the league this season, the most in a single campaign in five decades.
- Lens are unbeaten in the last six head-to-head games (four wins).
Lens vs Saint-Etienne Prediction
Lens find themselves seven points off the top six as they aim to secure European qualification. The Blood and Gold won their most recent home game against Rennes but have not managed to win consecutive games in front of their fans all season long.
Saint-Etienne are seeking to avoid an immediate return to Ligue 2. They are three points away from safety, with their survival hopes having been handed a major boost with the awarded victory against Montpellier. That victory is their sole win in their last 11 Ligue 1 games (six losses).
We are backing the home side to claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.
Prediction: Lens 2-1 Saint-Etienne
Lens vs Saint-Etienne Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Lens to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals