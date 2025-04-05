Lens vs Saint-Etienne Prediction and Betting Tips | April 6th 2025

Lens and Saint-Etienne will battle for three points in a Ligue 1 matchday 28 clash on Sunday (April 6th). The game will be played at Stade Bollaert-Delelis.

The home side will be looking to bounce back from the 1-0 defeat they suffered away to Lille last weekend. Mathias Fernandez-Pardo's 19th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Saint-Etienne, meanwhile, suffered a debilitating 6-1 defeat at home to PSG. They went ahead through Lucas Stassin's ninth-minute strike, while Goncalo Ramos drew the game level from the spot in the 43rd minute. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Joao Neves and Ibrahim Mbaye scored a goal each in the second half, while Desire Doue scored a brace to complete the rout.

The loss left Les Verts in 17th spot in the standings, having garnered 23 points from 27 games. Lens are ninth on 39 points.

Lens vs Saint-Etienne Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Lens have 40 wins from the last 109 head-to-head games. Saint-Etienne were victorious 49 times while 20 games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent clash came in October 2024 when Lens claimed a 2-0 away win in the reverse fixture.

Lens have scored at least two goals in each of the last five head-to-head games.

Five of Saint-Etienne's last six league games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Lens have lost 14 Ligue 1 home games against Saint-Etienne, more than any other side.

Saint-Etienne have conceded 13 penalty goals in the league this season, the most in a single campaign in five decades.

Lens are unbeaten in the last six head-to-head games (four wins).

Lens vs Saint-Etienne Prediction

Lens find themselves seven points off the top six as they aim to secure European qualification. The Blood and Gold won their most recent home game against Rennes but have not managed to win consecutive games in front of their fans all season long.

Saint-Etienne are seeking to avoid an immediate return to Ligue 2. They are three points away from safety, with their survival hopes having been handed a major boost with the awarded victory against Montpellier. That victory is their sole win in their last 11 Ligue 1 games (six losses).

We are backing the home side to claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Lens 2-1 Saint-Etienne

Lens vs Saint-Etienne Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Lens to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More