Lens vs Sevilla Prediction and Betting Tips | December 12, 2023

Lens welcome Sevilla to the Stade Bollaert-Delelis for their final group-stage game of the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday (December 12).

This is a must-win game for both teams. Lens need a win to finish second, while Sevilla, who are last, need a win to finish third to reach the UEFA Europa League knockout playoffs.

Lens have lost their last two games in the competition and are coming off a 6-0 loss at Arsenal in their previous outing. Sevilla, meanwhile, have suffered three straight losses in the group, including a 3-2 loss to PSV last time around, squandering a two-goal lead.

Lens drew goalless with Montpellier in Ligue 1 on Saturday, while Sevilla lost 1-0 to Mallorca a day later, their third loss in five games across competitions.

Lens vs Sevilla Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for just the second time, drawing 1-1 in their first clash in September.

Lens have lost twice across competitions since September, with both losses coming away in the Champions League.

Sevilla have one win in eight games across competitions.

Both teams have conceded 10 goals in five games in Europe, with Sevilla outscoring Lens 6-4.

Lens have lost twice at home across competitions in 2023. They are unbeaten in seven home games, winning five.

Sevilla are winless in nine away Champions League games, not scoring four times.

Lens vs Sevilla Prediction

Lens have won their last three home games, keeping two clean sheets. They have a 100% home record against Spanish teams in European competitions, scoring 12 goals and conceding five times in four games.

They have a draw and a win in two home games in the Champions League this season.

Manager Franck Haise remains without the services of Jimmy Cabot and Deiver Machado due to injury, but Florian Sotoca, who was suspended in the Ligue 1 game against Montpellier, should return to the starting XI.

Sevilla, meanwhile, have two wins in 15 games across competitions, with both coming in away games in the Copa del Rey. Boss Diego Alonso has a lengthy absentee list for the trip to northern France, including Lucas Ocampos and Fernando, who are suspended after picking up red cards in the PSV loss.

Dodi Lukebakio was added to their injury list on Sunday, as he was subbed off in the first half in their La Liga meeting against Mallorca due to a knee injury. Jesus Navas, Loic Bade, Erik Lamela and Suso are other key absentees.

Lens will play in front of a sold-out stadium. Considering Sevilla's poor run and a lengthy absentee list, expect the hosts to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Lens 2-1 Sevilla

Lens vs Sevilla Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Lens

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Przemyslaw Frankowski to score or assist any time - Yes