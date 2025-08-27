Lens vs Stade Brestois Prediction and Betting Tips | August 29th 2025

Lens will host Stade Brestois at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis on Friday in the third round of the 2025-26 Ligue 1 campaign. The home side kicked off their league campaign against Olympique Lyonnais and lost 1-0 despite creating multiple chances to get on the scoresheet themselves.
Les Sang et Or, however, picked up their first win of the new season last weekend, beating Le Havre 2-1 on the road with Wesley Said and Rayan Fofana getting on the scoresheet in the first half to secure a hard-fought victory for Pierre Sage's men. They now sit mid-table in 10th place and will be looking to pick up back-to-back wins this week.
Stade Brestois, meanwhile, came back from a two-goal deficit to secure a point in their 3-3 home draw with Lille on opening day with Kamory Doumbia scoring a brace in the process. They were then beaten 2-0 by Toulouse in their second game, marking their first defeat to Le Téfécé as they struggled to create much from open play.
The visitors now find themselves 14th in the table with just one point and will be desperate to pick up their first win of the campaign this Friday.
Lens vs Stade Brestois Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- There have been 42 meetings between Lens and Brest. The home side have won 19 of those games while the visitors have won two fewer with their other six contests ending in draws.
- The hosts have won their last three games in this fixture.
- The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last seven games in this fixture, a run dating back to 2022.
- Brest have conceded five goals in Ligue 1 this term. Only newly-promoted Paris FC (6) have shipped more after the opening two rounds.
Lens vs Stade Brestois Prediction
Les Sang et Or have performed well in their two league games this season despite managing just one win. They have had the upper hand in this fixture of late and will be looking forward to Friday's game.
Les Pirates are winless in their last three league outings dating back to last season and have won just two of their last eight. They have endured a difficult spell on the road in recent games and could lose this one.
Prediction: Lens 2-1 Stade Brestois
Lens vs Stade Brestois Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Lens
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Eight of the hosts' last 10 matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of the visitors' last seven matches)