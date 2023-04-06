Lens vs Strasbourg Prediction and Betting Tips | April 7, 2023

Second-placed Lens welcome Strasbourg to the Stade Bollaert-Delelis in Ligue 1 on Friday (April 7).

Lens made it three wins in a row with a 1-0 win at Rennes at the weekend, with top-scorer Lois Openda netting a 31st-minute winner, to reduce the gap on leaders Paris Saint-Germain to six points.

Strasbourg, meanwhile, lost 4-3 to Monaco in a thriller to slip to 16th place in the standings.

Lens vs Strasbourg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 105 times across competitions since the 1937-38 campaign, with Strasbourg leading 41-31.

Four of their last six meetings have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.

Lens have just one win in their last seven meetings against Strasbourg and were held to a 2-2 draw in the reverse fixture in January.

Lens are winless in three home meetings against Strasbourg, losing 1-0 in their last two.

The hosts have not kept a clean sheet at home against Strasbourg since 2003.

No team has won more league games at home than Lens (12) in Europe's top five leagues this season.

Lens have just one defeat at home in Ligue 1 this term, while Strasbourg have won twice this season.

The hosts have the best defensive record in Ligue 1 this term, conceding 21 goals in 29 games.

The visitors have conceded 50 goals. Lens have outscored the visitors 48-37.

Lens vs Strasbourg Prediction

Lens have seen an uptick in form, winning their last three games. They have a solid home record this term.

Strasbourg, meanwhile, have two wins and as many losses in their last six league games. They have scored seven goals in their last three outings. Nonetheless, Lens ook to be in good touch at the moment and should eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Lens 2-1 Strasbourg

Lens vs Strasbourg Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Lens

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Lois Openda to score any time - Yes

Poll : 0 votes