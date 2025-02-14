Lens vs Strasbourg Prediction and Betting Tips | February 16 2025

Lens face off with Strasbourg in a Ligue 1 match at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis this Sunday.

Lens currently sit in 7th place in the table, but could move up into the top five with a win depending on other results this weekend. Strasbourg, though, are only three points behind them despite being 9th, and a win would probably see them leapfrog their opponents.

So which side will come out on top of this closely-matched game?

Lens vs Strasbourg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Strasbourg's recent record against Lens will not fill them with confidence. They haven't beaten them since April 2022, a run that spans five games. Their last match, though, ended in a 2-2 draw in October.

Last weekend was a disappointing one for Lens. After recording back-to-back wins in the league, Lens slumped to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Nice, putting a dent in their hopes of securing European football next season.

Strasbourg, on the other hand, stopped a two-game losing streak with a solid win over bottom club Montpellier. The win was their fifth in their last seven Ligue 1 matches.

After drawing five of their first seven matches this season, Lens now seem to find draws hard to come by. They have only drawn one of their last 14 league games, suggesting Will Still's side are basically an all-or-nothing one.

Lens' big strength this season has been their defence, as only Paris St. Germain can match their total of conceding just 20 goals. However, they lost three key components in January in the form of Brice Samba, Kevin Danso and Abdukokir Khusanov, meaning their back line could be substantially weaker now.

Lens vs Strasbourg Prediction

This game could be a difficult one to call. Both teams can be up-and-down in terms of form, and while Lens do have the home advantage, they'll also be without key defender Facundo Medina, who is suspended.

With that said, Strasbourg's form on the road has been particularly shaky this season, with only two away wins altogether in Ligue 1. And while they did win last weekend, it came against the bottom side in the competition.

Overall, then, this one could definitely go either way, but the prediction is a narrow win for Lens.

Prediction: Lens 2-1 Strasbourg

Lens vs Strasbourg Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Lens to win.

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Strasbourg have only drawn three blanks this season).

Tip 3: M'Bala Nzola to score or assist for Lens - Yes (Nzola has six goal involvements in his last ten games).

