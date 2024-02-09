Leon vs Club America Prediction and Betting Tips | February 10th 2024

Leon will welcome Club America to the Estadio León in the Liga MX Clausura on Saturday.

The hosts have endured a slow start to their league campaign, with just one win in five games thus far. After losing 4-1 to Toluca last week, they suffered a 3-2 loss to Pachuca on Wednesday. Gonzalo Nápoli was sent off in the 79th minute and will be suspended for this match.

The visitors have enjoyed an unbeaten run in the league thus far, and after recording back-to-back wins in their first three games of the campaign, they have drawn their last two games. In their previous outing, they were held to a 1-1 draw by Monterrey last week. Diego Valdés broke the deadlock in the 24th minute, and Sergio Canales equalized for Monterrey in the 40th minute.

They suffered their first defeat of the year on Tuesday in the first leg of the CONCACAF Champions League first round against Real Esteli. After they had conceded twice, Julián Quiñones bagged a consolation goal for them in the 90th minute.

Leon vs Club America Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 46 times in all competitions since 1996. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings, with a 19-15 lead in wins and 12 games ending in draws.

They last met in the quarterfinals of the Liguilla stage of the Apertura in November, with the visitors recording a 4-2 win on aggregate.

Leon are winless in their last four meetings against Club America, with three meetings in that period ending in draws. Interestingly, their last win over the capital club came in the Apertura last season.

The visitors have the best defensive record in the league this season, conceding just once in five games. The hosts, meanwhile, have the worst defensive record, conceding 13 goals.

Leon vs Club America Prediction

La Fiera have endured a poor start to their league campaign, with just one win in five games, and have conceded at least two goals in these games. They have scored at least twice in three of the five games thus far and will look to build on that goal-scoring form.

They are unbeaten in their last five home meetings against the capital club, recording two 3-2 wins. Gonzalo Nápoli was sent off after coming off the bench in their previous outing, so veteran midfielder Andrés Guardado is expected to retain his place in the starting XI.

Las Águilas have gone unbeaten in the league thus far, conceding just once in five games. They have seen a drop in form recently, drawing two of their last three games in all competitions, and suffered their first loss of the season in the midweek.

Igor Lichnovsky returns from an injury after sitting out the last two games, while new signing Javairô Dilrosun is in contention to start after all formalities were completed earlier this week.

Three of the last four meetings between them have ended in draws. As both teams will play their third match in a week, fatigue will be a factor. With that in mind, another low-scoring draw might ensue.

Prediction: Leon 1-1 Club America

Leon vs Club America Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Federico Viñas to score or assist any time - Yes