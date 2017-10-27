Leonardo Bonucci needs to recover his form after a woeful start at AC Milan

Three months ago, he could do no wrong. What has happened to him now?

Will the real Bonucci stand up?

One of the stunning transfers from the previous summer was that of Leonardo Bonucci. Widely regarded as one of the best centre-backs in the world, many feel AC Milan managed a coup in the last summer transfer window. A couple of months into his spell at San Siro, it would seem that the previous Juventus man was a terrible gamble.

For as far back as six Serie A seasons, Juventus have delighted in a flat out imposing business model of the Scudetto. The Old Lady have basically been inconceivable. One player who was vital to Juve's keep running of six progressive Serie A titles was Leonardo Bonucci.

The Italy international was the anchorman of Juventus' really popular back-three. It was, be that as it may, a stunner for some when the news broke that Leonardo Bonucci had finished a £40 million move to AC Milan.

What a considerable measure of us didn't know was that much the same as for the situation between Diego Costa and Antonio Conte, Juventus administrator, Massimiliano Allegri had enough of his burst ups with Bonucci. The line amongst player and supervisor achieved a crescendo in Juve's 4-1 Serie A prevail upon Palermo; it prompted Bonucci being dropped in the principal leg of the Old Lady's Champions League Round of 16 against Porto in February. Bonucci would later uncover that there had been passed of the like; albeit none inspired him being dropped for disciplinary reasons.

The player needed to leave, The Old Lady were ready to sell and Milan were eager to purchase. The rest was done rapidly; cash or transaction wouldn't be an issue and Leonardo Bonucci turned into a Rossoneri.

For Milan, maybe to every other person, it appeared a tremendous take at the time. They had signed a player who was a key cog in one of the best defences in Europe. It was no issue, for anybody (in the Milan changing area), when Bonucci was named the Club Captain a few days after joining the seven-time Champions League winners.

Me, myself I'm shocked to write these things for the player who made into the FIFPro World XI

Given that one reason he gave for leaving Juventus was that he didn't feel vital, his new urgent part at Milan should've expanded Bonucci's certainty and taken his amusement to statures untold, yet it just didn't!

Bonucci was significant to how Juventus played, his strategy and passing capacity in that three-man backline drew acclaims from idealists. Milan sort the same. Milan gaffer, Vincenzo Montella copied Juve's tactics and game style. Instead of the level, back-four Milan sent last season, a back-three was introduced by Montella to suit his new captain.

"I'm clearly nothing without Chiellini and Barzagli as you've noticed this season. They gave me a career. I miss them." Bonucci told the reporters in the FIFA The Best Awards Show.

Yet, the change by Milan and the duty of being named commander have done little to persuade Leonardo Bonucci. The 30-year-old has scarcely put a foot right in his 12 games for Milan this season. Such huge numbers of unforced blunders, poor passes, rash handle, the man who was once considered among the world best has turned into a wobbly libero who wouldn't be among the best 10 in Serie A.

The Leonardo Bonucci red card incident. The defender could miss the Milan-Juve game #MilanGenoa pic.twitter.com/qSenU23U5Y — CALCIO SQUARE (@calcio_square) October 22, 2017

Seven days prior, Leonardo Bonucci was named in the 30-man waitlist for the Ballon d'Or and got into the FIFPro World XI. A similar man who can't keep his cool longer than 25 minutes as he got sent off for a strange elbow of a rival amid the end of the week in Milan's 0-0 draw with Genoa.

Hopefully, he returns to feet in the wake of serving this two-match ban. With one win in their last five Serie A games, Milan urgently need their skipper back to his Juve frame.