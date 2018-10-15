Leonardo Jardim Monaco sold XI

Varun Nair ANALYST 15 Oct 2018, 00:21 IST

Leonardo Jardim was recently relieved of his managerial duties with AS Monaco

Leonardo Jardim can never be made responsible for the precarious position that AS Monaco has slumped in the French League. The former Sporting CP manager had to rebuild his team every year after losing out his key players in all the season he has been with the club.

The Spanish born manager joined AS Monaco in 2014 after the departure of Claudio Ranieri and has helped the club clinch its first French league winners medal in 17 years when they triumphed over the mighty PSG in the 2016/17 season.

Jardim has seen more than 50 players being sold during his 4-year tenure with the club and has successfully managed to forge a good side in each of the seasons except the present one.

Leonardo Jardim saw the sale of his best players during his tenure with key players like Joao Moutinho, Kylian Mbappe, Benjamin Mendy, Thomas Lemar, Bernardo Silva and Fabinho all leaving the club without the Monaco based side finding proper replacements for them.

After finally releasing the Spanish manager of his duties let us take a look at the best XI sold by him during his tenure with the French League club.

Goalkeeper - Marc-Aurèle Caillard

Probably the only position in which Jardim was able to keep hold of his star players. Leonardo Jardim was helped to stick on to former Croatian international goalkeeper Daniel Subasic during his tenure while selling off all the rest of his best players in other positions.

Marc-Aurele Caillard spent 4 seasons with the Monaco based club and made just only 1 appearance for the club before moving onto Clearmount in 2015 after running down his contract with the 2016/17 Ligue 1 winners.

Daniel Subasic was the first team goalkeeper during the Spaniard's tenure and he was the only key player not to have left the club during the reign of the Spaniard.

Stats Courtesy: Transfermarkt.co.uk

