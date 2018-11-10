×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Leroy Sane gives his verdict on the Messi-Ronaldo debate

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
1.67K   //    10 Nov 2018, 18:58 IST

FIFA Ballon d'Or Gala 2015
FIFA Ballon d'Or Gala 2015

What's the story?

Manchester City man Leroy Sane has given his verdict on the longstanding question: who is the greatest of all time - Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo?

In case you didn't know...

The many exploits of Barcelona ace Lionel Messi and Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo over the years have prompted fans and experts to compare and scrutinize the two so as to determine who the greatest player of all time is.

The GOAT question has dominated newspapers and television programmes leaving the table open for hotly-contested debates.

The talismanic duo has transcended football, winning several titles and accolades including a record five Ballon d'Or awards each. 

The heart of the matter

German winger Leroy Sane has now made his pick between the two after he was encountered with a question in a Twitter Q&A.

The 22-year-old star was asked who the greatest player of all time is, to which he named two players.

One of the players is Barcelona ace Lionel Messi while the other is Brazilian and Barcelona legend Ronaldinho.

During the Q&A, Sane simply replied, "I guess I’d go for either Messi or Ronaldinho 👏🏾."

That Sane chose Messi is hardly surprising as the winger has once revealed that Manchester City and former Barcelona boss Pep Guardiola had advised him to play with the same kind of freedom as the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Speaking to The Guardian, Sane said, "Pep told me to play with freedom like Messi, not like Messi – it’s impossible." 

"Be free like Messi, have fun, do things like he wants from a striker like the end of the space [near goal] – take the option to shoot or give an assist."

What's next?

Sane has been doing incredibly well in the last few years having won the Premier League with City and even bagging the PFA Player of the Year award last season.

The reigning champions are set to go against Manchester United in a much-awaited derby on Sunday.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester City Barcelona Football Lionel Messi Leroy Sane
Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
Reports: Leroy Sane was dropped by Pep Guardiola against...
RELATED STORY
I'm on the right side - Sane rules out Manchester United...
RELATED STORY
Muller hails 'exceptional' Sane
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Leroy Sane leaves the Germany squad
RELATED STORY
3 Players who really dislike Pep Guardiola
RELATED STORY
5 clubs with the best defense in the world this season
RELATED STORY
Does Leroy Sané have an attitude problem?
RELATED STORY
Sane, Aubameyang, Morata, Shaqiri – What Do They Have In...
RELATED STORY
Sane confirms birth of daughter
RELATED STORY
Werner: Sane can be Germany's Mbappe
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 12
FT CAR BRI
2 - 1
 Cardiff City vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Today HUD WES 08:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs West Ham
Today LEI BUR 08:30 PM Leicester City vs Burnley
Today NEW AFC 08:30 PM Newcastle vs AFC Bournemouth
Today SOU WAT 08:30 PM Southampton vs Watford
Today CRY TOT 11:00 PM Crystal Palace vs Tottenham
Tomorrow LIV FUL 05:30 PM Liverpool vs Fulham
Tomorrow CHE EVE 07:45 PM Chelsea vs Everton
Tomorrow ARS WOL 10:00 PM Arsenal vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Tomorrow MAN MAN 10:00 PM Manchester City vs Manchester United
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us