Leroy Sane makes Manchester City comeback | Premier League 2019-20

Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Leroy Sane played his first competitive game since recovering from a long term injury, as he was part of the Manchester City U-23 side that recorded a 4-2 victory over Arsenal U-23 in a Premier League 2 encounter.

The German international, who has constantly been linked with a move to Bayern Munich, made his comeback yesterday and was withdrawn in the 57th minute, as the Cityzens look to ease him into the first-team fray in the coming weeks.

Pep Guardiola confirmed in his pre-match press conference that the 24-year-old was fully fit once again and would feature in the Premier League 2 encounter, as he looks to build-up his fitness and become a key player for the club in the business end of the season.

Since suffering a serious injury in Manchester City's FA Community Shield triumph against Liverpool in August, Sane had not played a single minute of football but his 57-minute spell for the U-23s is a step in the right direction, as he looks to make a swift return.

As reported by the reliable Christian Falk, Sane made his return from injury and came through unscathed, representing positive signs considering he's recovering from a long-term injury. The electric winger is expected to put all the transfer talk aside and concentrate on the rest of the Cityzens, as he looks to force his way into Guardiola's plans and secure a spot with Germany in the upcoming European championship.