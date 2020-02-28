Leroy Sane steps up return from long-term ACL injury | Premier League 2019-20

Leroy Sane has stepped up his return from injury and could feature for the senior squad imminently

According to European football correspondent Kristof Terreur, Leroy Sane is set to play his first competitive fixture since limping off against Liverpool in Manchester City's 3-2 victory in the FA Community Shield in August. The German attacker, who was subject to a big-money move to Bayern Munich in the summer, is part of Manchester City's U-23 squad to take on Arsenal in the Premier League 2 encounter, as he looks set to return from injury and get some game time under his belt.

On the train from Manchester to London with the U23 squad of Manchester City: a certain Leroy Sané. #mcfc — Kristof Terreur 📰🎥 (@HLNinEngeland) February 28, 2020

Sane hasn't featured in a single matchday squad for the Cityzens this season and continues to be linked with a return to the Bundesliga, as reports have emerged that Bayern will return to secure his services in the summer.

The 24-year-old, who was awarded the PFA Young Player of the Year award in 2018 for his exemplary showing that season, is expected to play a pivotal role for Manchester City in the business end of the season, as the Cityzens look to win every trophy on offer barring the Premier League, with Liverpool the runaway leaders at this stage of the season with a 22 point lead at the top of the table.

Sane is currently travelling to London to face Arsenal in the Premier League 2 encounter between the two sides and he'll be hoping he finishes the game unscathed, as he aims to return to the senior squad imminently to give his side a massive boost at this stage of the season.