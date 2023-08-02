Lesley Ugochukwu: Strengths and Weaknesses of Chelsea's Moises Caicedo backup

It appears that Todd Boehly and his associates have swiftly shifted their focus to their alternative target, Lesley Ugochukwu in the midst of Brighton's persistent refusal to entertain any of Chelsea's bids for Moises Caicedo.

The 19-year-old midfield sensation, currently displaying his talents with Rennes in Ligue 1, is being closely eyed as Brighton's potential replacement for their coveted Colombian prodigy. However, the winds of fate seem to be steering him toward the alluring streets of London, where the blue half of the city eagerly awaits his arrival.

Renowned journalist and transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, has purportedly labeled Chelsea's pursuit of Ugochukwu as a sealed deal. As the Premier League club's primary transfer target hangs in the balance this summer, all signs point to Ugochukwu stepping up to wield influence at Stamford Bridge, potentially joining forces with Enzo Fernandez in the Blues' midfield.

Here's an introduction to the rising star, Lesley Chimuanya Ugochukwu, who astonishingly made his debut for Rennes at the tender age of 17 in April 2021. Throughout last season season, he gracefully adorned the pitch in 26 matches for the Ligue 1 giants, not to mention his commendable contributions in seven UEFA Europa League encounters. A fascinating tidbit adds intrigue to his profile: this tenacious midfielder happens to be the nephew of the esteemed former Rennes and Nigeria centre-back, Onyekachi Apam.

Now, turning our focus to the heart of the matter, we delve into the essential attributes that define this defensive midfielder. With the daunting possibility of stepping into the formidable shoes of N'Golo Kante at Chelsea, let's explore the core strengths and weaknesses that could shape his journey ahead.

Ugochkuwu has remarkable anticipation and defensive vision

Against Paris Saint-Germain in 2022.

One undeniable attribute that stands out in the eye test as well as the statistics is his remarkable proficiency in blocking passing lanes and displaying defensive anticipation. Last season, the French midfielder ranked among the top 13% of all European midfielders, boasting an impressive average of 1.67 blocks per 90 minutes.

Further solidifying his defensive prowess, Ugochukwu also notched an impressive 1.43 interceptions per 90 minutes, placing him within the top 22% of players across all positions in the central areas of the pitch.

An intriguing comparison to his future Chelsea compatriots reveals that only Enzo Fernandez (1.86) and Conor Gallagher (2.28) made more blocks every 90 minutes than Ugochukwu among all the Chelsea midfielders who featured in more than 15 matches last season. As his defensive responsibilities are likely to outweigh his offensive contributions, the Blues will undoubtedly rely on his ability to halt opponents in their tracks, making him a crucial asset on the pitch.

Substandard passing and lack-lustre on-the-ball skills are some of Ugochukwu's cons

The Nigerian-origin Frenchman needs to improve his passing abilities.

In the realm of emerging midfield talents, the Rennes midfielder stands apart from the typical generation-next players known for their flashy skills and mesmerizing dribbles through opposition lines. His style evokes comparisons with renowned figures like John Obi Mikel, and to some extent, a defensively-inclined version of N'Golo Kante, particularly when it comes to his progression and passing abilities.

Upon observing the young prodigy in his limited appearances in Ligue 1 last season, it becomes evident that his primary focus lies in ball-winning rather than orchestrating play. In 2022-23, Pochettino's anticipated new acquisition averaged a mere 42 passes per game, positioning him within the bottom 33% of midfielders across Europe in this regard.

Furthermore, his tendency to make only three progressive passes per game raises concerns, as the modern game demands players with versatility and dynamism, capable of playing out-of-position. This aspect may pose questions for the club's strategists as they plan for the future.

Exceptional in aerial duels and defensive shot-creating actions are exactly the attributes that Chelsea need

Ugochukwu creates one shot on target from his defensive action on ten occasions per game.

As Chelsea reflects on a season where only Thiago Silva surpassed the 60% mark in winning aerial duels, Ugochukwu emerges as the potential savior for the Blues. The 19-year-old showcased his aerial prowess at Rennes, triumphing in over 63% of his aerial duels, making him a formidable threat even in attacking corners.

But his contributions don't end there. This gifted French youth possesses exceptional skills in one-versus-one situations, capable of winning the ball strategically all over the pitch, triggering instant counter-attacks. Remarkably, he ranked among the top 18% of midfielders across Europe last season in defensive shot-creating actions, meaning, he effectively initiated defensive plays which eventually led to shot attempts in attack for his team.

As Chelsea finds itself trailing behind competitors like Manchester City, Arsenal, and Manchester United, the urgency to bolster their squad becomes palpable. The acquisition of talent like Ugochukwu could prove vital in empowering them to counter these dominant English rivals, who currently enjoy the upper hand in the league.

Mediocre play progression abilities (carries as well as passing) might defer Ugochuku's rise to the first team

Ugochukwu is set to become one of Pochettino's first few signings for 2023.

As Mauricio Pochettino pores over the comprehensive scouting report on Ugochukwu, one aspect that might raise alarm is the young midfielder's current limitations in progression. When it comes to advancing the ball up the pitch or delivering forward passes, Ugochukwu ranks among the bottom 75% of midfielders.

With just a little over three progressive passes per game and less than one carry into the middle or attacking third, there's no denying that Ugochukwu could benefit from learning valuable lessons from seasoned players like Enzo Fernandez on how to master both aspects of this beautiful game.

However, at the tender age of 19, the imminent Chelsea midfielder still possesses ample time to develop and refine his skills. This potential for growth leaves room for optimism, as Ugochukwu's journey in the world of football has only just begun as Stamford Bridge awaits.

All the statistics are taken from Fbref.

Poll : Will Chelsea eventually be able to sign Caicedo this summer? Yes No 0 votes