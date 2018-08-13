3 lessons learnt from Arsenal's loss against Manchester City

It is no longer news that Unai Emery's first game in charge of the gunners ended up in defeat at the hands of Manchester City - who are not showing any signs of weakness despite having the majority of their players just returning from world cup duty. However, there are lessons to be learnt from the game.

Unai Emery

#1 Improvements needed in the style of play

No doubt, we can all see what Unai Emery is trying to do with the current Arsenal squad. He likes his team playing out from the back and dictating play, and in his exact expression, being a "protagonist", taking the initiative. Apparently, from what was seen of Sunday's game, there is a lot of work that needs to be done if they are to be successful with this style of play.

However, it is achievable. Let us not forget that Pep Guardiola's Manchester City also encountered the same kind of problem when he first resumed duty with Manchester City, now the result is there for all to see. Emery also needs to get the best out of the attackers in the team, especially their composure in the final third. Players like Mesut Ozil, Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre Emerick Aubameyang need to be more ruthless in front of goal because when they play against the big teams, they would not get many goal-scoring opportunities, and when they do, it is important they are ruthless about it.

Emery dishing out instructions to Ozil during the game against Manchester City

#2 Lack of natural wingers in the current Arsenal squad

Since the departure of Alex Oxlade Chamberlain and Theo Walcott to Liverpool and Everton respectively, and most notably Alexis Sanchez to Manchester United, Arsenal have failed to bring in players who are natural wingers. This was obvious last season towards the end of Wenger reign as Arsenal's manager. Players like Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Mesut Ozil are not natural wingers. In modern football, you need width in your team, players who are fast paced and can take on opposing defenders with ease, in combination to the full backs.

Hector Bellerin rarely bombed forward and on the other side, the injury to Maitland Niles did not help the attacking width of the team. As seen from Manchester City, Benjamin Mendy proved to be a thorn in the flesh of the Arsenal's defence, and it was no surprise that he had a hand in both goals. The Emery-led management needs to find a solution to this before the January transfer window and be more serious in getting over the Ousmane Dembele deal through if reports from the summer transfer window are anything to go by.

Lucas Torreira tries to stop Raheem Sterling in his tracks

#3 Lucas Torreira cameo was encouraging

One of the positives of the game was Lucas Torreira coming on as a 70th-minute substitute in place of the error-prone Granit Xhaka, and he barely put a foot wrong in the game when he came on. He was seen harrying Manchester City attackers who were on the ball and as well as showing great composure on the ball. What impressed many about the Uruguayan was his vision to send long-range passes to the attackers. On a couple of occasions, he did find Lacazette with such passes which presented goal scoring opportunities. Unai Emery will need to get this talented Uruguayan up and running especially for next Saturday's game against Maurizio Sarri's Chelsea.

Conclusively, it must be said that Arsenal showed a slight improvement in their defensive organization, although a lot of work needs to be done. Arsenal would have capitulated under Arsene Wenger in the first half so much that the scoreline would have been embarrassing, but they kept it at 1-0 in the first half. If Aaron Ramsey, Mkhitaryan and Bellerin been more composed with the chances that came their way. it may have been a different story altogether. The Emery revolution is on, keep the faith. #COYG.

Arsenal FC v Manchester City - Premier League