"Let's leave Cristiano Ronaldo alone" - Portugal boss Fernando Santos hits out at media after false rumors

Portugal boss Fernando Santos has called on the media and fans to leave captain Cristiano Ronaldo alone. He admitted that the former Manchester United man was unhappy after being benched in their Round of 16 game against Croatia on December 6. However, he never threatened to leave the camp.

Reports last week suggested that the forward threatened to leave the Portugal camp after he was benched in the win over Switzerland. He has scored just once in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. However, he failed to get on the scoresheet in the 6-1 win after coming off the bench in the previous game.

Speaking to the media ahead of the quarterfinals against Morocco, Santos asked the fans and media to get off the legendary forward's back. He said:

"I think it's high time to leave Ronaldo alone. He never told me that he was going to leave. He did not tell me. You have to see how his attitude is. He celebrated the goals with his teammates, thanked the fans."

He added:

"I had a conversation with Cristiano Ronaldo. We talked about the Portuguese team but the only conversation I had was before the match against Switzerland to tell him why he was going to be a substitute."

Portugal boss confirms he spoke to Cristiano Ronaldo

Fernando Santos has confirmed that he spoke to his captain before benching him for the FIFA World Cup Round of 16 clash with Switzerland.

The Portugal manager admitted that the forward was not happy and said:

"I told him that he was not going to start in the Round of 16. He was not happy with the conversation, as is normal. But it was a normal conversation where everyone showed their point of view."

He added:

"When a player is captain of Portugal and starts on the bench, it's normal for him not to be happy. When I told him that I wasn't going to play as a starter, he asked me if it was a good idea. Of course he wasn't happy. But I assure you that he never wanted to leave."

Ronaldo is reportedly in talks to join Al-Nassr after the FIFA World Cup ends but no deal has been signed yet.

