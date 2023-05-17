"Let Wrexham have him", "Worst signing under Klopp" - Liverpool fans overjoyed as club confirm 2 players will leave this summer

A section of Liverpool fans online were left ecstatic after the club announced that Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will leave the club at the end of the current season. The midfield duo will leave at the end of their respective contracts along with James Milner and Roberto Firmino.

Liverpool released a statement on their social media stating that the aforementioned four players will leave the club this summer.

The Reds also mentioned that each of them will be receiving special acknowledgment for their services to the football team in their final home game of the season. Jurgen Klopp's side are set to face Aston Villa at Anfield on Saturday (May 20), which is when the facilitation will take place.

Liverpool fans on Twitter were understandably upset to see icons such as Milner and Firmino leave the club but the same cannot be said for their reactions to Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita leaving.

Fans went on record to say there were pleased to see them leave, with some stating that Oxlade-Chamberlain was the worst signing during Jurgen Klopp's tenure as manager. Others claimed that Keita belongs to a lower-level club like Wrexham.

Here are a few tweets in that regard:

Liverpool FC @LFC We can confirm Roberto Firmino, Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will leave the club upon the expiry of their contracts this summer.



Mark Campbell @Drfc88 @LFC Biggest problem with signing ox in the 1st place he was injury prone was always a massive risk and probably the worst signing under klopp @LFC Biggest problem with signing ox in the 1st place he was injury prone was always a massive risk and probably the worst signing under klopp

cheqz 💳 @lfcheque @Watch_LFC Why would anyone cry over Ox leaving? He had a good 2 months in 5yrs. @Watch_LFC Why would anyone cry over Ox leaving? He had a good 2 months in 5yrs.

Michał @MichaIT_03 @TheAnfieldTalk Sad day for our physios seeing both Keita and Ox go @TheAnfieldTalk Sad day for our physios seeing both Keita and Ox go

Martin Webb @webbm1 @espenakes @SkySportsPL No one would want to pay money for Ox, average at best and injured the rest. @espenakes @SkySportsPL No one would want to pay money for Ox, average at best and injured the rest.

Bean @13eanieman Ox and Naby, waste of Midfield slots Ox and Naby, waste of Midfield slots

Both Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain had injury-ridden seasons at the Merseyside outfit. Keita arrived at Anfield in the summer of 2018 from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig. Despite being at the club for five seasons, the Guinea international has only made 129 appearances across all competitions and has contributed just 11 goals and seven assists.

The 2022-23 season has been no different for Naby Keita with injuries keeping him out for the majority of the time. He has played just eight times for Liverpool this season, with his last Premier League appearance coming all the way back in February.

Oxlade-Chamberlain, on the other hand, arrived at the club a season before Naby Keita did. The former England international had a decent start to life as a Liverpool player with a few memorable performances. He scored a great goal from outside the box against Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal back in 2018. Injuries have since limited his game time at the club.

In his six seasons on Merseyside, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has made just 146 appearances across competitions. He did contribute 18 goals and 15 assists long the way. The current season, however, follows a similar trend to that of Naby Keita's. Oxlade-Chamberlain has played just 13 games this season in all competitions. He did score a goal against Brentford back in January. Liverpool went on to lose that game 3-1.

Naby Keita and Oxlade-Chamberlain were part of a successful Liverpool team under Jurgen Klopp

Despite their troubles with injuries, both Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita were part of a successful era at Liverpool under the management of Jurgen Klopp.

The midfield duo were part of the squad which lifted numerous trophies, including the UEFA Champions League in 2019 and the Premier League title a year later.

The pair also went to win other accolades, including the UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup during the 2019-20 campaign and the FA Cup the previous season.

