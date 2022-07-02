“Letting his fans down due to his arrogance”, "Mentality monster loves challenges narrative ending” – Rival fans mock Cristiano Ronaldo as he reportedly seeks Manchester United exit

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly expressed his desire to leave Manchester United this summer if the club receives the right bid. This has generated reactions from all over the world, with rival fans taking the opportunity to take potshots at the Portuguese.
According to Sky Sports, the 37-year-old has asked Manchester United to let him leave if a club puts in a good bid for him.
He re-joined the Red Devils last summer from Juventus. He was the top-scorer for the club, netting 24 goals in 39 matches in all competitions. Ronaldo also won the 'Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year' award.
However, it was an embarrassing season for United as they finished sixth in the Premier League with their worst ever points tally (58). Their poor season extended their trophyless run to five years and the side looked in shambles on the pitch.
They looked far off from competing for any trophy last season and this is one of the reasons why the Portuguese is perhaps looking to move on. Moreover, the Red Devils haven't made a single signing so far this summer.
After news broke of Ronaldo's desire to leave, rival fans took to Twitter to share their reactions and take a dig at the Portuguese. Here are some of their reactions:
According to Sport Bible, the Portuguese's agent Jorge Mendes met with Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly to discuss a potential transfer in June. It would be interesting to see if he joins a direct rival if an opportunity arises.
Losing Cristiano Ronaldo would be a big blow for Manchester United
While losing your top-scorer is bad for any team, losing the Portuguese forward will be a huge blow for Manchester United at this point.
The Red Devils are trying to re-build their squad after a terrible campaign and multiple changes in management. Moreover, some senior players like Juan Mata and Nemanja Matic have already left the club. Hence, if Ronaldo leaves, Erik ten Hag could struggle to find a leader in the current United squad.
Attack is one area that is perhaps less on the priority list in the summer transfer market for the Red Devils currently. If the five-time Ballon d'Or winner leaves, they will need to add another position to the list to fill this summer.
It will certainly be a big blow in multiple ways for Manchester United if their talisman leaves.
