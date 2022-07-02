“Letting his fans down due to his arrogance”, "Mentality monster loves challenges narrative ending” – Rival fans mock Cristiano Ronaldo as he reportedly seeks Manchester United exit

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly expressed his desire to leave Manchester United this summer if the club receives the right bid. This has generated reactions from all over the world, with rival fans taking the opportunity to take potshots at the Portuguese.

According to Sky Sports, the 37-year-old has asked Manchester United to let him leave if a club puts in a good bid for him.

He re-joined the Red Devils last summer from Juventus. He was the top-scorer for the club, netting 24 goals in 39 matches in all competitions. Ronaldo also won the 'Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year' award.

However, it was an embarrassing season for United as they finished sixth in the Premier League with their worst ever points tally (58). Their poor season extended their trophyless run to five years and the side looked in shambles on the pitch.

They looked far off from competing for any trophy last season and this is one of the reasons why the Portuguese is perhaps looking to move on. Moreover, the Red Devils haven't made a single signing so far this summer.

After news broke of Ronaldo's desire to leave, rival fans took to Twitter to share their reactions and take a dig at the Portuguese. Here are some of their reactions:

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL Cristiano Ronaldo has asked to be allowed to leave Manchester United should the Premier League club receive a satisfactory offer in the transfer window, according to The Times. Cristiano Ronaldo has asked to be allowed to leave Manchester United should the Premier League club receive a satisfactory offer in the transfer window, according to The Times. 🚨

Steve Arnott @LaPiochey Aside from his first two years at the club ,Ronaldo has basically tried to leave nearly every summer he’s been at United lol Aside from his first two years at the club ,Ronaldo has basically tried to leave nearly every summer he’s been at United lol

MT @6dombele Ronaldo mentality monster “loves challenges” narrative ending in front of my eyes Ronaldo mentality monster “loves challenges” narrative ending in front of my eyes https://t.co/Bw8uuarbKv

Akshat @Mysticalleo_ Mario Balotelli was so right about Ronaldo's challenge PR stunt. Mario Balotelli was so right about Ronaldo's challenge PR stunt.😂 https://t.co/dIKdKB2jTb

Madrid Fan @prime_cr6 Messi's transfer was due to financial issues while Ronaldo keep letting his fans down due to his arrogance. Messi's transfer was due to financial issues while Ronaldo keep letting his fans down due to his arrogance. https://t.co/NggXsj5lvo

Patrick Timmons @PatrickTimmons1 Ronaldo saw Eddie Nketiah bag a hattrick in preseason with his new number 14 and decided to flee the country. Make of it what you will. Ronaldo saw Eddie Nketiah bag a hattrick in preseason with his new number 14 and decided to flee the country. Make of it what you will.

¹⁰ @SxrgioSZN Messi stayed with Barca at their lowest point and only left when it was literally impossible to stay, Ronaldo couldn’t hack the struggle at United and wants to dip already Messi stayed with Barca at their lowest point and only left when it was literally impossible to stay, Ronaldo couldn’t hack the struggle at United and wants to dip already

Honest Ronaldo Fan 🇵🇹🔴⚪️🇺🇲 @HonestPenaldo Ronaldo joins clubs as a 'challenge" but when things start to actually get challenging he's the first one to run away Ronaldo joins clubs as a 'challenge" but when things start to actually get challenging he's the first one to run away 😹😹😹😹😹

Hamza @lapulgafreak Cristiano Ronaldo's loyalty when tested:



-Ran away in 2018 when Madrid didn't pay him as much as Messi.



-Ran away in 2021 when Juve barely made it to the top 4.



-Trying to run away from Man Utd after relegating them to Europa league. Cristiano Ronaldo's loyalty when tested:-Ran away in 2018 when Madrid didn't pay him as much as Messi.-Ran away in 2021 when Juve barely made it to the top 4.-Trying to run away from Man Utd after relegating them to Europa league.

ganesh @breathMessi21 Ronaldo asking to leave Man Utd after writing 20 inspirational and loyalty essays thorough out the season and making them reach Europa legue Ronaldo asking to leave Man Utd after writing 20 inspirational and loyalty essays thorough out the season and making them reach Europa legue😭😭

According to Sport Bible, the Portuguese's agent Jorge Mendes met with Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly to discuss a potential transfer in June. It would be interesting to see if he joins a direct rival if an opportunity arises.

Losing Cristiano Ronaldo would be a big blow for Manchester United

While losing your top-scorer is bad for any team, losing the Portuguese forward will be a huge blow for Manchester United at this point.

The Red Devils are trying to re-build their squad after a terrible campaign and multiple changes in management. Moreover, some senior players like Juan Mata and Nemanja Matic have already left the club. Hence, if Ronaldo leaves, Erik ten Hag could struggle to find a leader in the current United squad.

Attack is one area that is perhaps less on the priority list in the summer transfer market for the Red Devils currently. If the five-time Ballon d'Or winner leaves, they will need to add another position to the list to fill this summer.

It will certainly be a big blow in multiple ways for Manchester United if their talisman leaves.

