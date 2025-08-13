Levadia vs Differdange Prediction and Betting Tips | August 14th 2025

Levadia will welcome Differdange at Lilleküla Stadium in the UEFA Conference League on Thursday. The hosts are in a better position following a strong showing in the first leg, but it remains a tricky tie.
Levadia vs Differdange Preview
Levadia snatched a crucial away win at Stade Municipal de la Ville de Differdange in the first leg. A brace from Richie Musaba and one effort from Mihkel Ainsalu helped Levadia’s 3-2 win, with Samir Hadji scoring twice for Differdange. How much more could Levadia do while playing at home in front of local supporters?
The Estonian top-flight (Meistriliiga) reigning champions began their continental campaign in the UEFA Champions League but were relegated to the Conference League. They defeated Georgian side Iberia 1999 (3-2) in the second qualifying round to reach the third. They are leading the 2025 Meistriliiga standings after 23 rounds of matches.
Differdange are traveling to a hostile ground in search of a possible win on aggregate after failing to make the most of their home advantage. It’s quite possible, considering the slim deficit of one goal, but the home side will leave no stone unturned to protect their advantage.
The visitors won the Luxembourg National Division in 2024-25 to qualify for their fourth consecutive UEFA Conference League. They stunned The New Saints from Wales 2-0 on aggregate in the second qualifying round to reach the third for the first time. Differdange opened their domestic new season with a 1-0 win over Bissen.
Levadia vs Differdange Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Levadia boast seven wins in their last 10 matches, drawing once and losing twice.
- Levadia have won four times and lost once in their last five matches at home in all competitions.
- Levadia have scored 11 goals and conceded four in their last five matches in all competitions.
- Differdange have won thrice, drawn once, and lost once in their last five matches on the road.
- Levadia have won four times and drawn once in their last five matches, while Differdange have won thrice and lost twice. Form Guide: Levadia – W-W-D-W-W, Differdange – L-W-W-W-L.
Levadia vs Differdange Prediction
Levadia could put the tie to bed if they steer clear of overconfidence, but they must watch out for the visitors’ Moroccan star Samir Hadji.
Differdange will hope to replicate their brilliant push in the first leg by snatching the first goal, which could disrupt the hosts’ game plan.
Levadia are the favorites based on form and home advantage.
Prediction: Levadia 2-1 Differdange
Levadia vs Differdange Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result – Levadia to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes
Tip 3: Levadia to score first – Yes
Tip 4: Differdange to score - Yes