Levadia vs Zilina Prediction and Betting Tips | July 20th 2023

Levadia Tallinn will welcome MSK Zilina to the A. Le Coq Arena for the second leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League qualifier on Thursday.

The visitors hold the advantage in the tie, having claimed a 2-1 victory in the first leg in Slovakia last week. David Durik opened the scoring for the hosts in the seventh minute, while Ernest Agyiri leveled matters six minutes into the second half. Patrik Mislovic stepped off the bench to score a dramatic winner in injury time.

Zilina followed up their continental victory with a goalless draw against Ostrava in a friendly last weekend.

They will turn their focus back to the Conference League. The winner of this tie will face Gent in the second round of the qualifiers.

Levadia vs Zilina Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Last week's clash was the first meeting between the two sides.

The first-leg defeat ended Levadia's nine-game unbeaten run in all competitions (six wins).

Zilina have not qualified for the group stage of a European competition since qualifying for the 2010-11 UEFA Champions League group stage.

Levadia have scored at least two goals in five of their last seven games.

Eight of Zilina's nine qualifying games in the Conference League last season produced three goals or more, with six witnessing goals at both ends.

Four of Levadia's last five games have seen one or both sides fail to find the back of the net.

Levadia have scored at least two goals in eight of their last nine home games in all competitions.

Levadia vs Zilina Prediction

Mislovic's last-gasp winner last week gave Zilina a lead to protect in Estonia as they seek to end their over a decade-long absence from the group stage in Europe.

Levadia, for their part, will fancy their chances of overturning a one-goal deficit and they will have the backing of their home supporters behind them. Levadia have been impressive in front of their fans and their home record could be crucial to their chances of progression.

Both sides are attack-minded and are likely to go all out for the win. However, we are backing the two sides to cancel each other out in a high-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Levadia 2-2 Zilina

Levadia vs Zilina Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Bold Tip - Both teams to score over 1.5 goals