Levadiakos vs Olympiacos Prediction and Betting Tips | February 2nd 2025

Levadiakos and Olympiacos will battle for three points in a Greek Super League matchday 21 clash on Sunday (February 2nd). The game will be played at Levadia Stadium.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 1-0 defeat away to PAOK last weekend. Mady Camara's 82nd-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Olympiacos, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 3-0 home win over Qarabag in their final league phase UEFA Europa League game. Ayoub El Kaabi scored a brace in four minutes to put his side 2-0 up by the hour-mark while Giulian Biancone added a third in the 89th minute.

The Red-White will shift their attention to the domestic scene, where their last game saw them share the spoils in a 1-1 draw at home to Panathinaikos.

The stalemate left them at the summit of the standings, having garnered 44 points from 20 games. Levadiakos are 12th on 18 points.

Levadiakos vs Olympiacos Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Olympiacos have 32 wins from the last 42 head-to-head games. Levadiakos were victorious on three occasions while seven games ended in a share of the spoils.

One of those draws came in their most recent clash in October 2024 when the two sides canceled each other out in a 2-2 draw.

Olympiacos have scored at least two goals in five of the last six head-to-head games.

Five of Levadiakos' last six league games have produced less than three goals.

Olympiacos are unbeaten in their last 19 games across competitions (12 wins).

Five of Levadiakos' last seven league games to produce a winner have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Levadiakos vs Olympiacos Prediction

Levadiakos are currently in danger of relegation and have won just one of their last five games, losing each of the last two.

Olympiacos hold a four-point advantage at the summit and will be looking to consolidate their lead at the top of the standings. Jose Luis Medilibar's side will be full of confidence, having not lost a game in over three months.

We are backing the visitors to claim maximum points with a routine victory and clean sheet.

Prediction: Levadiakos 0-2 Olympiacos

Levadiakos vs Olympiacos Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Olympiacos to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Olympiacos to score over 1.5 goals

