LaLiga 2018-19, Levante 0-5 Barcelona: 5 talking points

Barcelona traveled to Levante as they looked to extend their lead at the top of the table. The Catalan side claimed a comfortable 5-0 win, led by the irrepressible Lionel Messi.

Luis Suarez opened the scoring when Messi picked him out in the first half with an unbelievable pass. Messi added the second with a finish from close range before making it 3-0 from Jordi Alba's pass.

The Argentine completed his hat-trick with a tap-in, and Gerard Pique rounded off the scoring with a late goal.

Levante finished the game with 10 men, as Erick Cabaco was sent off in the second half for a challenge on Ousmane Dembele. It was a comfortable victory for the Catalans, as they moved three points clear of Sevilla at the top of the LaLiga table. (Sevilla's win earlier had meant that they had drawn level with Barcelona).

Let's take a look at the major talking points from the game.

#5 Messi and Barcelona hand out a lesson in raw efficiency

The game started out evenly, and for a while Levante were putting pressure on the Barcelona midfield and defence. Then Messi took charge.

He picked out Luis Suarez courtesy of those eyes at the back of his head, and the Uruguayan finished clinically with a fierce volley.

Messi doubled the lead soon when he latched on to Sergio Busquets' pass to finish with his right foot.

Levante looked shocked by Barca's ruthlessness, and the same continued after the half-time interval. Messi made it 3-0 from Jordi Alba's cross, before completing his hat-trick with a tap-in to round off a flowing team move.

Gerard Pique got into the act as well when he made it 5-0 late on. Who got the assist? That man Messi again.

The Argentine had a say in all the five goals on the night. Barca had 9 shots on target, scoring from 5 of them. Some efficiency, right?

