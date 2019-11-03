Levante 3-1 Barcelona: 3 reasons why the Catalans lost the game | La Liga 2019/20

Levante completed a comeback victory over Barcelona in the La Liga, showing great resilience after they had gone behind to a 37th-minute penalty by Lionel Messi.

Second-half goals by Jose Campana, Borja Mayoral, and Nemanja Radoja in the space of eight minutes completed the famous win to send the Estadio Ciudad de Valencia onto cloud nine.

With the defeat, Barcelona saw their seven-match winning run come to an end and Real Madrid can usurp their spot at the summit of the league table if they pick up all three points in their late kickoff.

Given the rich vein of form the Blaugrana came into the fixture with as well as the difference in quality between the two sides, this was a match that they were expected to win and here, we shall be highlighting three reasons why the Catalans fell to the shock defeat to Levante.

#3 Defensive lapses

Pique's error led to the concession of the first goal.

Barcelona's defense is not exactly famed for being the most solid, but the effectiveness of their midfield and attack means that they rarely get troubled.

However, on occasion, opposition teams have managed to put the Barcelona defense under pressure and over time, they have proved to be incapable of dealing with sustained pressure and that happened to be the case against Levante.

From a position of seeming comfort, Barcelona managed to throw their lead away, with their defense contriving to deny them of all three points.

Despite not having not made any major inroad for most of the match, the home side were given a chance from nothing when Gerard Pique made a hash of his clearance on the hour mark, leading to Mayoral and Morales combining excellently to tee up Jose Campana who made no mistake.

Less than two minutes later, Campana returned the favor, finding Mayoral with a pass for the former Real Madrid man to curl from 20 yards although Pique and Co. would wonder how he had got such space.

Levante got their third on the day when Clement Lenglet could only head a clearance into the path of Radoja who promptly guided the ball past Marc-Andre Ter Stegen with an exquisite volley.

Barcelona's defense has looked shaky on occasion particularly away from home and once again, they were architects of their destruction in the defeat to Levante.

