Levante vs Barcelona: Match preview, where to watch, form guide and more | La Liga 2019-20

Barcelona will want to extend their lead at the top of the table with a win.

Barcelona return to action on Saturday as they travel to the Ciutat de Valencia to take on Levante in La Liga.

The Blaugrana put on quite a show in their last match as they thrashed Real Valladolid at home. Their talisman, Lionel Messi was once again back to his perilous best, finishing with two goals and two assists. The win ensured Barcelona stayed at the top of the table, two points ahead of second-placed Granada. Valverde and his men will be hoping to get their eighth straight victory in all competitions when they take on Levante.

It has been an inconsistent start for the Granotas. Paco Lopez and his men ended a two-match losing streak during midweek as they defeated Real Sociedad courtesy of two first-half goals. If results go there way during the weekend, Levante can jump to eighth in the league table.

Kick-off information

Date: 2 November 2019.

Time: 17:00 (local time), 20:30 (IST).

Venue: Ciutat de Valencia, Valencia.

Livestream: La Liga on Facebook.

Form guide

Last 5 competitive fixtures

Levante: W-L-L-W-D

Barcelona: W-W-W-W-W

Key Players

Levante

Borja Mayoral

Borja Mayoral.

Borja Mayoral has been one of the consistent performers for Levante this season. The 22-year-old striker was on the scoreboard when Levante defeated Real Sociedad. The on-loan Real Madrid striker can do a favour for his parent club with couple of goals and a victory against Los Blancos' arch-rivals Barcelona.

Barcelona

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi.

After missing the start of the season, La Pulga seems to have finally found his grove. Lionel Messi was absolutely on song at the Nou Camp during the midweek as Barcelona thrashed Real Valladolid.

Betting information

According to the Betway, Barcelona are clear favourites to win the match. Here are the odds:

Levante win: 8.00

Draw: 5.75

Barcelona win: 1.33