Levante vs Barcelona prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Barcelona are back in action with a midweek La Liga fixture on Tuesday as they lock horns with Levante at the Ciutat de Valencia. Barcelona are still in with a chance in the La Liga title race and cannot afford to drop points in this fixture.

Levante are in 13th place in the La Liga standings at the moment and have not been at their best in recent weeks. The Valencia-based side played out a 2-2 draw against Deportivo Alaves last weekend and will need to do a better job on Tuesday.

Barcelona, on the other hand, suffered a blow to their La Liga title hopes over the weekend as Atletico Madrid held on to secure a point at the Camp Nou. The Catalan giants have blown hot and cold under Ronald Koeman this season and will need to find their feet in the final third to take all three points away from this fixture.

Levante vs Barcelona Head-to-Head

Barcelona have an exceptional record against Levante and have won 21 games out of a total of 26 matches played between the two teams. Levante have managed only three victories against Barcelona and will need to be at their best this week.

The previous meeting between the two La Liga sides took place in December last year and ended in a narrow 1-0 victory for Barcelona. Lionel Messi scored the winner on the day and will have to play a pivotal role in this fixture.

Levante form guide in La Liga: D-L-L-L-L

Barcelona form guide in La Liga: D-W-L-W-W

Levante vs Barcelona Team News

Levante have a few injury concerns

Levante

Nikola Vukcevic and Nemanja Radoja are injured at the moment and will be unable to play a part in this match. Jose Campana received his medical discharge this week but will have to pass a fitness test to feature in this game.

Injured: Nikola Vukcevic, Nemanja Radoja

Doubtful: Jose Campana

Suspended: None

Barcelona need to win this game

Barcelona

Sergio Busquets suffered an injury against Atletico Madrid over the weekend and will not be able to play a part in this match. Barcelona will have to choose one of Ilaix Moriba, Miralem Pjanic, and Riqui Puig to take his place in the midfield.

Philippe Coutinho and Ansu Fati are recuperating from long-term injuries and have been ruled out of this fixture. Martin Braithwaite has made progress with his recovery and is available for selection.

Injured: Philippe Coutinho, Ansu Fati, Sergio Busquets

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Levante vs Barcelona Predicted XI

Deportivo Alaves (4-4-2): Fernando Pacheco; Martin Aguirregabiria, Florian Lejeune, Victor Laguardia, Ximo Navarro; Luis Rioja, Tomas Pina, Rodrigo Battaglia, Jota; Joselu, Lucas Perez

Barcelona Predicted XI (3-5-2): Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Ronald Araujo, Gerard Pique, Samuel Umtiti; Jordi Alba, Sergi Roberto, Frenkie de Jong, Ilaix Moriba, Pedri; Ousmane Dembele, Lionel Messi

Levante vs Barcelona Prediction

Barcelona suffered a massive setback against Atletico Madrid in their previous game and have plenty of work to do to remain in contention for the league title. The likes of Gerard Pique and Ronald Araujo have reiterated the team's desire to persist with Barcelona's title bid and will need to take it up a notch on Tuesday.

Levante have slumped after a strong start to their season and will have to play out of their skins to stand a chance in this match. Barcelona are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Levante 1-3 Barcelona

