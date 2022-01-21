Levante vs Cadiz prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

The 2021-22 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Cadiz take on Levante on Saturday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and will want to win this game.

Levante are rooted to the bottom of the La Liga standings and have endured a dismal season so far. The Valencia-based outfit eased past Mallorca by a 2-0 margin last week and will want a similar result in this fixture.

Cadiz, on the other hand, are in 19th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The away side played out a 2-2 draw against Espanyol last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Levante vs Cadiz Head-to-Head

Levante have a good record against Cadiz and have won two out of nine matches played between the two teams. Cadiz have never defeated Levante in an official fixture and will want to create history on Saturday.

The previous meeting between the two sides took place in August last year and ended in a 1-1 draw. Both teams squandered chances on the day and will need to be more clinical this weekend.

Levante form guide in La Liga: W-L-L-L-D

Cadiz form guide in La Liga: D-L-L-D-D

Levante vs Cadiz Team News

Levante need to win this game

Levante

Shkodran Mustafi is currently recovering from a long-term injury and will not feature in this game. Jose Campana was sent off against Mallorca and is suspended for this match.

Injured: Shkodran Mustafi

Doubtful: Sergio Postigo

Suspended: Jose Campana

Cadiz need to win this game

Cadiz

Jon Ander Garrido is injured at the moment and will be unable to play a part in this match. Jose Mari and Anthony Lozano are also struggling with their fitness and will not be included in the squad.

Injured: Jon Ander Garrido, Jose Mari

Doubtful: Anthony Lozano, Marcos Mauro

Suspended: None

Levante vs Cadiz Predicted XI

Levante Predicted XI (4-4-2): Dani Cardenas; Carlos Clerc, Oscar Duarte, Ruben Vezo, Son; Pepelu, Nemanja Radoja, Enis Bardhi, Jorge de Frutos; Jose Luis Morales, Roger Marti

Cadiz Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jeremias Ledesma; Alfonso Espino, Fali, Juan Cala, Iza; Tomas Alarcon, Jens Jonsson, Alex Fernandez; Salvi Sanchez, Ruben Sobrino, Santiago Arzamendia

Levante vs Cadiz Prediction

Levante are neck-deep in the relegation zone at the moment and will need to work hard to avoid the drop this season. The hosts are playing against fellow relegation contenders this weekend and cannot afford to drop points in this fixture.

Cadiz have also had their problems this season and have largely failed to cope with the rigours of the top flight. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could share the spoils this weekend.

Prediction: Levante 1-1 Cadiz

