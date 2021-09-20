Levante vs Celta Vigo prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

The 2021-22 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this week as Celta Vigo lock horns with Levante on Tuesday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and will want to win this game.

Levante are in 15th place in the La Liga standings at the moment and are yet to hit their stride this season. The Valencia-based outfit played out a 1-1 draw with Elche last week and will want to take it up a notch in this match.

Celta Vigo, on the other hand, are in the relegation zone at the moment and have struggled this season. The Galicians suffered a 2-1 defeat against Cadiz over the weekend and cannot afford another debacle on Tuesday.

Levante vs Celta Vigo Head-to-Head

Celta Vigo have a good record against Levante and have won 11 out of 22 matches played between the two teams. Levante have managed six victories against Celta Vigo and have a point to prove on Tuesday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in May this year and ended in a 2-0 victory for Celta Vigo. Levante were not at their best on the day and will need to step up to the plate this week.

Levante form guide in La Liga: D-D-L-D-D

Celta Vigo form guide in La Liga: L-L-L-D-L

Levante vs Celta Vigo Team News

Levante need to win this game

Levante

Jorge de Frutos, Enis Bardhi, Jose Campana, and Roberto Soldado are injured and have been ruled out of this game. Alex Blesa, Gonzalo Melero, and Mickael Malsa are also carrying knocks and might not feature against Celta Vigo this week.

Injured: Jorge de Frutos, Enis Bardhi, Jose Campana, Roberto Soldado

Doubtful: Alex Blesa, Gonzalo Melero, Mickael Malsa

Suspended: None

Celta Vigo have a point to prove this week

Celta Vigo

Jose Manuel Fontan and Kevin Vazquez are currently injured and will not be able to feature against Levante this weekend. Miguel Baeza is also carrying a niggle at the moment and might not play a part on Tuesday.

Injured: Jose Manuel Fontan, Kevin Vazquez

Doubtful: Miguel Baeza

Suspended: None

Levante vs Celta Vigo Predicted XI

Levante Predicted XI (4-3-3): Aitor Fernandez; Carlos Clerc, Oscar Duarte, Ruben Vezo, Jorge Miramon; Pablo Martinez, Nemanja Radoja, Pepelu; Jose Luis Morales, Roger Marti, Alejandro Cantero

Celta Vigo Predicted XI (4-1-3-2): Matias Dituro, Hugo Mallo, Joseph Aidoo, Nestor Araujo, Javi Galan, Renato Tapia, Brais Mendez, Denis Suarez, Nolito, Iago Aspas, Santi Mina

Levante vs Celta Vigo Prediction

Celta Vigo have impressive players in their ranks but have plenty of work to do to reach the top half of the table. The likes of Santi Mina and Iago Aspas can be lethal on their day and will want to make their mark on Friday.

Also Read

Levante have drawn four of their five games so far this season and will need to hone their cutting edge in the coming weeks. Celta Vigo are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Levante 1-2 Celta Vigo

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi