Levante vs Elche prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Levante face off against neighbouring Elche at the Estadio Ciudad de Valencia on Saturday as the 2020-21 La Liga season resumes after the international break.

Elche have surprised many with their performances, with the newly-promoted side already in 11th place. Levante are languishing in the relegation zone, albeit with a game in hand.

Levante followed their run of three defeats with three draws against Celta Vigo, Granada and Deportivo Alaves, as all games finished 1-1.

The latter two were particularly disappointing, with Levante playing against 10 men for a majority of the games but unable to press home their one-man advantage.

Elche lost for the first time in five games at the beginning of the month, falling 3-1 to Real Betis in Seville.

They followed that with a closely-fought 1-1 draw at home to Celta Vigo, with Fidel Chaves' early strike from the spot cancelled out by Santi Mina just before half time.

Levante vs Elche Head-to-Head

Levante have won five of their last eight games against Elche, while also managing three draws. Los Franjiverdes last defeated Levante in 2015, a 1-0 win at home in La Liga.

Levante won both of the most recent games between the pair, winning 2-0 at Elche on both occasions in friendlies.

Levante form guide: L-L-D-D-D

Elche form guide: D-W-W-L-D

Levante vs Elche Team News

Levante

🏋️‍♂️ Nueva oportunidad en el horizonte. A por ello 👊#LevanteElche ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/pFVXFquL3M — Levante UD 🐸 (@LevanteUD) November 19, 2020

Paco Lopez will be without Enis Bardhi as the midfielder picked up a hip injury that will keep him out for a while. Jorge Miramon has recovered from his injury during the break and is available for selection, along with Nikola Vukcevic.

Roger Marti is out due to the coronavirus, which ought to see Dani Gomez replace him in attack alongside the in-form Jose Luis Morales

Injuries: Enis Bardhi, Cheick Doukoure

COVID-19: Roger Marti

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Elche

🌞 Nuevo día de entrenamiento



🔛 #LevanteElche 🟢⚪️ pic.twitter.com/EzxWKNNHyC — Elche Club de Fútbol 🌴 (@elchecf) November 19, 2020

Elche boss Jorge Almiron will be without Fidel Chavez, with the winger joining Youssouf Kone and Emiliano Rigoni on the sidelines.

Almiron is expected to name a similar lineup to the one that started against Celta Vigo, with Juan Sanchez Mino or Cifuentes coming in for Fidel.

Injuries: Fidel Chavez, Youssouf Kone, Emiliano Rigoni

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Levante vs Elche Predicted Lineups

Levante Predicted XI (4-4-2): Aitor Fernandez (GK); Carlos Clerc, Sergio Postigo, Ruben Vezo, Jorge Miramon; Jose Campana, Gonzalo Melero, Mickael Malsa, Ruben Rochina; Dani Gomez, Jose Luis Morales

Elche predicted XI (4-4-2): Edgar Badia (GK); Antonio Barragan, Gonzalo Verdu, Diego Gonzalez, Juan Sanchez Mino; Josan, Ivan Marcone, Raul Guti, Tete Morente; Lucas Boye, Pere Milla

Levante vs Elche Prediction

Levante have the perfect opportunity to get their season back on track, despite Elche's impressive form away from home. Jose Luis Morales is in form in front of goal and could enable his team to eke out a narrow win over the visitors.

Elche looked a bit off the pace against Celta Vigo, and could witness their luck come to an end in Valencia.

Prediction: Levante 1-0 Elche