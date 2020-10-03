Levante vs Real Madrid prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Real Madrid travel to the Estadio Ciutat de Valencia to take on Levante in a La Liga clash on Sunday.

Real Madrid were disappointing in a goalless 0-0 draw against Real Sociedad to begin their season, but they fought back well to beat Real Betis in their next game, before beating Real Valladolid 1-0 in their last match.

In terms of form, Levante have had their lone La Liga win this season sandwiched in between defeats to Valencia and Levante. They beat Osasuna 3-1 away, a couple of weeks ago.

Levante vs Real Madrid Head-to-Head

Real Madrid have won 18 of the last 26 games between these two teams, but have lost five times to Levante in that period.

Only three games in that period have ended in draws between these two sides.

Levante form guide: L-W-L

Real Madrid form guide: W-W-D

Levante vs Real Madrid Team News

For Levante, right-back Coke and winger Ruben Rochina both have injruy worries, and may not feature in this game.

Injured: Ivan Lopez. Coke, Ruben Rochina

Suspended: None

For Real Madrid, Eden Hazard is ruled out for more than a month. Eder Militao and Marco Asensio remain ruled out, having not yet been involved in team training.

Earlier in the week, Toni Kroos picked up a thigh injury that rules him out of this week. Luka Modric and Casemiro are expected to be joined by Fede Valverde in the middle of the park for Zinedine Zidane's side.

Rodrygo and Vinicius Jr. are likely to play in the wide positions, with Karim Benzema leading the line for Los Blancos.

Injuries: Eden Hazard, Eder Militao, Marco Asensio, Toni Kroos

Suspensions: None

Levante vs Real Madrid Predicted Lineups

Levante Predicted XI (4-4-2): Aitor Fernandez; Carlos Clerc, Rober Pier, Oscar Duarte, Jorge Miramon; Enis Bardhi, Gonzalo Melero, Nemanja Radoja, Jose Campana; Jose Morales, Roger Marti

Real Madrid Predicted XI (4-3-3): Thibaut Courtois; Dani Carvajal, Raphael Varane, Sergio Ramos, Ferland Mendy; Casemiro, Luka Modric, Fede Valverde; Rodrygo, Karim Benzema, Vinicius Jr.

Levante vs Real Madrid Prediction

Real Madrid are back in the groove, and have won two league games in a row. Levante were poor in both their defeats so far this season - to Valencia and Sevilla.

Real Madrid still need time to be back at the level where they want to be, in terms of performances, but they should still have enough to see off Levante.

Prediction: Levante 0-2 Real Madrid