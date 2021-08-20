Levante vs Real Madrid prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

Levante are set to play Real Madrid at the Estadi Ciutat de València on Sunday in La Liga.

Levante come into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Alvaro Cervera's Cadiz in the league. A first-half goal from veteran forward Jose Luis Morales for Levante was cancelled out by a late second-half goal from Uruguayan left-back Alfonso Espino for Cadiz.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, beat Javier Calleja's Alaves 4-1. A second-half brace from French striker Karim Benzema and goals from versatile defender Nacho and Brazilian winger Vinicius Junior ensured victory for Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid. Former Real Madrid striker Joselu scored the consolation goal for Alaves.

Levante vs Real Madrid Head-to-Head

In 25 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Real Madrid hold the clear advantage. They have won 16 games, lost six and drawn three.

The two clubs last faced each other earlier this year in La Liga, with Levante beating Real Madrid 2-1. Goals from attackers Jose Luis Morales and Roger Marti sealed the deal for Levante. Spain international Marco Asensio scored the sole goal for Real Madrid, who had Brazilian centre-back Eder Militao sent off early in the first-half.

Levante form guide in La Liga: D

Real Madrid form guide in La Liga: W

Levante vs Real Madrid Team News

Levante

Levante will be without young midfielder Alex Blesa, centre-back Sergio Postigo, attacker Dani Gomez and veteran Spain international Roberto Soldado. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Paco Lopez is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Alex Blesa, Roberto Soldado, Dani Gomez, Sergio Postigo

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Real Madrid

Meanwhile, Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti will be unable to call upon the services of Spain international Dani Cebellos, German midfielder Toni Kroos and French left-back Ferland Mendy. There are doubts over the availability of right-back Dani Carvajal and veteran Brazilian left-back Marcelo.

Injured: Ferland Mendy, Dani Ceballos, Toni Kroos

Doubtful: Dani Carvajal, Marcelo

Suspended: None

Levante vs Real Madrid Predicted XI

Levante Predicted XI (4-4-2): Aitor Fernandez, Son, Oscar Duarte, Rober Pier, Carlos Clerc, Jorge de Frutos, Jose Campana, Gonzalo Melero, Jose Luis Morales, Enis Bardhi, Alex Cantero

Real Madrid Predicted XI (4-3-3): Thibaut Courtois, Lucas Vazquez, Eder Militao, Nacho, David Alaba, Federico Valverde, Casemiro, Luka Modric, Marco Asensio, Karim Benzema, Eden Hazard

Levante vs Real Madrid Prediction

Levante finished 14th last season. Spain international Jose Campana was in good form for them last season, while the likes of Jose Luis Morales and Roger Marti will be tasked with scoring the goals.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, have let go of both Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane, as they embark on a new era under Carlo Ancelotti. David Alaba is the sole big-name arrival this summer, although the club continues to be linked with Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe.

Real Madrid will be the favourite to win this game.

Prediction: Levante 0-3 Real Madrid

Edited by Abhinav Anand