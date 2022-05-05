Levante vs Real Sociedad Prediction and Betting Tips - 6th May 2022

The 2021-22 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this week as Levante lock horns with an impressive Real Sociedad outfit at the Estadio Ciudad de Valencia on Friday.

Levante vs Real Sociedad Preview

Levante are currently rooted to the bottom of the La Liga standings and have endured an abysmal season so far. The home side held local rivals Valencia to an important 1-1 draw last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Real Sociedad, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive this year. La Real played out a 1-1 draw against Rayo Vallecano last week and have a point to prove in this match.

Levante vs Real Sociedad Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Levante have a slight edge over Real Sociedad and have won 10 out of the 29 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Real Sociedad's nine victories.

After a four-game unbeaten run against Real Sociedad, Levante have suffered defeat in their last two matches against La Real in La Liga.

Real Sociedad have an impressive recent record against Levante and have managed to win two of their last five away matches against the home side.

Levante have lost only one of their last 10 matches played at the Ciudad de Valencia on a Friday, with their only defeat during this period coming against Huesca in April 2021.

Real Sociedad have lost only one of their last 12 La Liga matches against teams from the region of Valencia but did suffer defeat against Levante in December 2020.

Levante have lost their last two home matches in La Liga by a 3-2 margin and have not suffered three consecutive home defeats in the league since April 2021.

Levante vs Real Sociedad Prediction

Real Sociedad have been in impressive form this year and can pack a punch on their day. The likes of Alexander Isak and Mikel Oyarzabal have been excellent for La Real and will need to step up in this fixture.

Levante have endured a dismal season so far and cannot afford another poor result in this match. Real Sociedad are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Levante 1-3 Real Sociedad

Levante vs Real Sociedad Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Sociedad

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Real Sociedad to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Alexander Isak to score - Yes

