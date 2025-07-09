Levski Sofia vs Hapoel Be'er Sheva Prediction and Betting Tips | July 10, 2025

Levski Sofia and Hapoel Be'er Sheva kickstart their campaigns in UEFA Europa League qualifying when they square off at the Georgi Asparuhov Stadium in the first round on Thursday. Ran Kozuk’s visitors are winless in two meetings in the fixture.

Ad

Having finished fifth in the 2023-24 campaign, Levski upped the ante last season, as they stormed to a second place in the Championship round. Julio Velazquez’s side racked up 72 points from 36 games in the Prva Liga, 13 points above third-placed Chermo More in the Conference League qualifying spot.

Levski are coming off an outstanding pre-season, picking up four wins from four matches, scoring 12 times and keeping two clean sheets.

Meanwhile, Hapoel can take pride in their performance from last season, as they picked up 78 points from 36 games to finish second in the Israeli Premier League table, two points off champions Maccabi Tel Aviv.

Ad

Trending

Kozuk’s men capped off their campaign in style by clinching the Israel State Cup with a 2-0 victory over Beitar Jerusalem in the final on May 29.

Hapoel head into the clash unbeaten in seven outings across competitions, winning four since a 2-1 defeat to Maccabi Netanya in April.

Levski Sofia vs Hapoel Be'er Sheva Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the third meeting between Levski and Hapoel, with Velazquez’s men winning once in two meetings.

The first clash in the first leg of the Conference League third qualifying round in August 2023, a goalless draw, one week before Levski secured a 2-1 second-leg victory.

Hapoel have lost one of their most recent 10 competitive away matches, winning six, since February.

Levski have won four of their nine competitive home games in 2025, losing once.

Ad

Levski Sofia vs Hapoel Be'er Sheva Prediction

Levski Sofia head into the new campaign following a flawless pre-season and will look to keep the juggernaut rolling as they get their quest for Europa League football underway.

Velazquez’s men are unbeaten in 11 games across competitions and should get the better of Hapoel at home.

Prediction: Levski 2-0 Hapoel

Levski Sofia vs Hapoel Be'er Sheva Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Levski to win

Ad

Tip 2: More than 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in Levski’s last five games.)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corners in Levski’s last five outings.)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Ojele Joshua is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda who covers news and match previews. He fell in love with the sport watching Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o win titles at club and international level, and his passion for the sport led him to become a professional football writer. He has an overall professional experience of 5 years.



Joshua supports Chelsea at club level, having witnessed a number of African stars break records with the club. Drogba’s equalizing header and match-winning shootout penalty for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final left a last impact on him. His favorite player is Eden Hazard and favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who gave him the most joyous days as a Blues supporter. He believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is unlucky to be born in Messi’s era and favors the Argentine in the G.O.A.T. debate.



Joshua also follows the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the Nigeria Professional Football League and loves to play football during his free time. Having attained a B.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Ibadan, he employs his problem-solving skills in crafting articles while doing extensive research to ensure each article is well thought out and crafted. Know More