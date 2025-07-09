Levski Sofia vs Hapoel Be'er Sheva Prediction and Betting Tips | July 10, 2025

Levski Sofia and Hapoel Be'er Sheva kickstart their campaigns in UEFA Europa League qualifying when they square off at the Georgi Asparuhov Stadium in the first round on Thursday. Ran Kozuk’s visitors are winless in two meetings in the fixture.
Having finished fifth in the 2023-24 campaign, Levski upped the ante last season, as they stormed to a second place in the Championship round. Julio Velazquez’s side racked up 72 points from 36 games in the Prva Liga, 13 points above third-placed Chermo More in the Conference League qualifying spot.
Levski are coming off an outstanding pre-season, picking up four wins from four matches, scoring 12 times and keeping two clean sheets.
Meanwhile, Hapoel can take pride in their performance from last season, as they picked up 78 points from 36 games to finish second in the Israeli Premier League table, two points off champions Maccabi Tel Aviv.
Kozuk’s men capped off their campaign in style by clinching the Israel State Cup with a 2-0 victory over Beitar Jerusalem in the final on May 29.
Hapoel head into the clash unbeaten in seven outings across competitions, winning four since a 2-1 defeat to Maccabi Netanya in April.
Levski Sofia vs Hapoel Be'er Sheva Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- This will be the third meeting between Levski and Hapoel, with Velazquez’s men winning once in two meetings.
- The first clash in the first leg of the Conference League third qualifying round in August 2023, a goalless draw, one week before Levski secured a 2-1 second-leg victory.
- Hapoel have lost one of their most recent 10 competitive away matches, winning six, since February.
- Levski have won four of their nine competitive home games in 2025, losing once.
Levski Sofia vs Hapoel Be'er Sheva Prediction
Levski Sofia head into the new campaign following a flawless pre-season and will look to keep the juggernaut rolling as they get their quest for Europa League football underway.
Velazquez’s men are unbeaten in 11 games across competitions and should get the better of Hapoel at home.
Prediction: Levski 2-0 Hapoel
Levski Sofia vs Hapoel Be'er Sheva Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Levski to win
Tip 2: More than 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in Levski’s last five games.)
Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corners in Levski’s last five outings.)