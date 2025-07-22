Levski vs Braga Prediction and Betting Tips | July 24th 2025

Levski Sofia and Braga will trade tackles in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League second round qualification tie on Thursday (July 24th). The game will be played at Vivacom Arena Georgi Asparuhov.
The home side will be looking to build on the 5-0 thrashing they handed to Montana at the same venue in the Bulgarian Parva Liga over the weekend. Radoslav Kirilov and Marin Petkov scored first-half goals to give them a two-goal lead at the break. Mustapha Sangara and Petkov scored either side of Denis Dinev's own goal in the second half, while Ivan Kokonov missed a penalty for the visitors midway through the second half.
The Blues will shift their focus to the continent and have booked their spot at this stage with a penalty shootout victory over Hapoel Beer Sheva following a 1-1 aggregate draw in the last round. Braga received a bye to this stage.
The winner of this tie will face Lugano or Celje in the next round of the qualifiers, while the losers drop to the UEFA Conference League.
Levski vs Braga Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- This will be the first meeting between the two sides.
- Levski have not advanced beyond this stage of the Europa League qualifiers since the 2010-2011 season.
- Seven of Braga's last eight away games in the Europa League have produced three goals or more.
- Four of Levski's last five home games in European competitions have produced fewer than three goals.
- Seven of Braga's last eight competitive games have seen both sides find the back of the net.
- Five of Levski's last seven games have seen at least one side keep a clean sheet.
Levski vs Braga Prediction
Levski began their domestic campaign on an emphatic note and will hope to use this as momentum as underdogs in this tie. They are competing in the Europa League for the first time since the 2019-20 season.
This will be Braga's first competitive game since wrapping up their league campaign in May. The Archbishops did not have an ideal end to last season, failing to win any of their final four games to lose their shot at automatic qualification for the Europa League. However, they were impressive in pre-season, winning all five games in preparation for this tie.
We expect the visitors to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.
Prediction: Levski 1-2 Braga
Levski vs Braga Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Braga to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals