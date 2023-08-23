Levski vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction and Betting Tips | August 24, 2023

Levski welcome Eintracht Frankfurt to the Vasil Levski National Stadium in the first leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League playoffs on Thursday (August 24).

The hosts began their qualifying campaign in the second round and have had an unbeaten run, winning three of their four games. In the first round, Levski beat Shkupi 3-0 on aggregate. In the previous round, Levski drew goalless with Hapoel Be'er Sheva before winning 2-1 at home last week.

Frankfurt, meanwhile, booked a direct spot in the playoffs, thanks to their seventh-placed finish in the Bundesliga last season. They have qualified for a UEFA competition in four of the last five seasons, making the knockouts on each occasion.

They won the 2021-22 UEFA Europa League, and, last season, were eliminated from the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 by Napoli. Levski, meanwhile, have not qualified for the group stage since the 2009-10 Europa League.

Levski vs Eintracht Frankfurt Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time.

Levski have just three wins in 14 games against German teams, losing six.

Frankfurt have met a Bulgarian opponent just once - Spartak Plovdiv - in the Intertoto Cup in 1995, winning 4-0.

The visitors have won both their competitive games thus far without conceding.

Levski vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction

Levski have suffered just one defeat in eight qualifying games in the Conference League, with that defeat coming at home last season. They have won their last four home games, keeping three clean sheets.

Frankfurt, meanwhile, have got their 2023-24 season off to a flying start, scoring eight unanswered goals in two games. They have won seven of their last nine away games in Europe. Manager Dino Toppmoller, who was appointed in June, has served as an assistant coach to Julian Nagelsmann and should field a strong team.

While Levski have won their last four home games and have had a week's rest, they're expected to fall short against the young and energetic visitors.

Prediction: Levski 1-2 Frankfurt

Levski vs Eintracht Frankfurt Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Frankfurt to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Randal Kolo Muani to score or assist any time - Yes