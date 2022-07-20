Levski vs PAOK Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st July | UEFA Europa Conference League 2022-23

Levski will entertain PAOK at the Vivacom Arena Georgi Asparuhov Stadium in the first leg of UEFA Europa Conference League second round qualifying on Thursday.

Levski are back in the qualifying campaign of a UEFA competition after two years. They made it to the second round of qualifying in the Europa League in the 2019-20 season. However, they have not qualified for the group stage of any UEFA competition since the 2011-12 campaign.

PAOK, meanwhile, also have a rich history in qualifying for UEFA competitions. They reached the quarterfinals of the inaugural Conference League last season, suffering a 3-1 defeat against Marseille. They have appeared in qualifying of various UEFA-affiliated competitions since the 2009-10 season, making it to the group stage on nine occasions.

PAOK travel to Sofia well-rested, as they have not had any friendlies since July 6. The hosts, meanwhile, played a league game on Saturday against Spartak Verna, winning 5-0.

UEFA Europa Conference League @europacnfleague



The first qualifying round was full of action



#UECL Drama. Comebacks. Big wins.The first qualifying round was full of action Drama. Comebacks. Big wins.The first qualifying round was full of action 👇#UECL

Levski vs PAOK Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two teams across competitions. However, Levski and PAOK have faced Greek and Bulgarian opponents, respectively, on a few occasions.

Levski have played four games against teams from Greece, winning and losing two games apiece.

PAOK have faced just one Bulgarian team before - Lokomotiv Plovdiv in the 1983-84 Europa League qualifying -which they won

PAOK are undefeated in three friendlies thus far, while Levski have just one loss in seven games this season, including friendlies.

Levski vs PAOK Prediction

Levski scored five goals in their first home game of the Parva Liga. PAOK, meanwhile, have scored at least two goals in their three friendly games thus far and will look to continue their goalscoring ways.

Home advantage comes to play in qualifying games. PAOK are making a short 300 km trip for the game, which might put them at a disadvantage. However, taking into consideration the form of the two teams, a draw could ensue.

Prediction: Levski 1-1 PAOK.

Levski vs PAOK Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw.

Tip 2: Goals - Over/under 2.5 goals - Under 2.5.

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes.

Tip 4: Levski to score first - Yes.

Paul Merson predicts the top 4 of the Premier League next season! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far