Leyton Orient 1-2 Manchester City: Cityzens Player Ratings as they survive scare to advance | FA Cup 2024-25

Manchester City needed to dig deep and find two goals in the second period to overcome a resilient Leyton Orient side as they won 2-1 in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Saturday, February 8.

With their upcoming tie against Real Madrid in mind, Pep Guardiola opted to name a rotated side. Winter signings Vitor Reis and Nico Gonzalez made their City debuts.

It was the hosts who looked the more prepared side from the off as Manchester City were unable to match their energy. It paid dividends as they took the lead in the 16th minute. An outrageous effort from over 40 yards from Jamie Donley caught Stefan Ortega out and the ball hit the bar and went in off the keeper.

The visitors rarely threatened for the remainder of the first period in what was a brilliant first half performance from their League One opposition. Eventually, last year's finalists found their groove in the second half and levelled the tie up in the 56th minute. Rico Lewis' long-range effort deflected off Abdukodir Khusanov and completely wrong-footed the keeper, making it 1-1.

Guardiola looked to kill the game by bringing on Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden and the move provided almost instant success as the Belgian scored the winning goal. Jack Grealish drove down the left and found the midfielder with a cross which he tapped home from close range.

A nervy performance sees Manchester City advance to the fifth round, ending a strong run in the tournament for Leyton Orient.

Here are the player ratings:

Manchester City Player Ratings

Stefan Ortega - 5.5/10

He was unlucky to score the own goal but should not have been caught well off his line. He did not have much else to do, finishing with three saves made.

Rico Lewis - 6.5/10

Lewis took up advanced positions into the midfield and linked up well. His long-range effort eventually resulted in the opener.

Vitor Reis - 6.5/10

A solid first 45 minutes of his Manchester City career, showing his composure.

Ruben Dias - 6/10

Keeping in mind his injury troubles this season, Dias was taken off after the first half where he put in a solid performance. Guardiola is likely depending on him to start against Real Madrid.

Nico Gonzalez - 5/10

A debut to forget for the ex-Porto man as he was robbed off the ball, which led to Orient's goal. He also appeared to get injured in the process and was taken off with just 20 minutes on the clock.

Ilkay Gundogan - 6.5/10

He was probably Manchester City's best midfielder on the day. The German was heavily involved in possession and played a deeper role once Gonzalez left the field. He finished with three chances created, four accurate long balls and 19 passes into the final third.

Nico O'Reilly - 6/10

A few sparks of talent combined with a few moments of wastefulness on the ball highlighted O'Reilly's outing. He was eventually taken off for the experienced De Bruyne as Guardiola sought a winner.

Savinho - 5.5/10

He was heavily involved down Manchester City's right in the first half but they were unable to create any chances of real note. However, he seemed to find it difficult to get into the game in the second period as the visitors focussed their attacks down their left.

James McAtee - 5.5/10

Coming off the high of his hat-trick in his last start, McAtee was unable to replicate that outing. The attacking midfielder had two good chances to score in the second half but squandered them.

Jack Grealish - 7/10

Grealish was aconstant lively threat down the left, linking up well with his teammates and finding De Bruyne for the winner. He finished with five chances created and six passes into the final third.

Omar Marmoush - 6/10

Marmoush displayed his versatility playing across the front line but he could not have much of an impact.

Substitutes

Bernardo Silva - 6.5/10

Came on early in the game and moved around the field to accommodate the City changes.

John Stones - 6/10

Defended well in the second half to see the game out.

Abdukodir Khusanov - 6.5/10

Collected a lucky debut goal and did well off the ball in Orient's rare forays forward.

Kevin De Bruyne - 7/10

Injected the needed quality to win the game and was lively overall.

Phil Foden - 6/10

Came on alongside De Bruyne but could not match his impact.

