Leyton Orient vs Manchester City Prediction and Betting Tips | February 8th 2025

Leyton Orient will invite Manchester City to Brisbane Road in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday. Leyton defeated Derby County 6-5 on penalties in the last round while City overcame fourth-tier side Salford City 8-0 last month.

The hosts saw their winning streak end after two games last week, as they suffered a 1-0 home loss to Stockport County in the Football League One. They failed to score for the third time in five games and will look to improve upon that record.

The visitors suffered a loss after two consecutive wins last week, falling to a 5-1 loss to Arsenal in the Premier League. Erling Haaland had equalized in the 55th minute but Thomas Partey restored Arsenal's lead just 38 seconds later. The Gunners scored three more goals before the final whistle to register a memorable home triumph.

Leyton Orient vs Manchester City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There is not much history between the two teams and they have met 16 times in all competitions. They will meet for the first time since 1966. City have the upper hand in these meetings with 12 wins. Leyton have two wins and two games have ended in draws.

They have crossed paths twice in the FA Cup, with the visitors recording 4-1 and 6-1 wins.

Leyton Orient have lost two of their last three home games, while also failing to score in these losses.

Manchester City have lost their last two away games, conceding nine goals while scoring thrice.

The visitors are on a six-game winning streak in away games in the FA Cup, scoring 20 goals.

Leyton have suffered three losses in their last 21 games in all competitions, with all three registered at home.

Leyton Orient vs Manchester City Prediction

The O's will play in the FA Cup fourth round for the first time since 2010-11 and will look to leave a good account of themselves. They have won their last five home games in the FA Cup and will look to build on that form. Their two wins against the visitors have both been registered at home.

Jordan Graham is a long-term absentee with a knee injury. Omar Beckles was injured against Exeter City and is likely to miss this match with a hamstring issue. Jack Simpson was an unused substitute against Stockport and is likely to start from the bench again.

City have lost two of their eight games in 2025, with both defeats registered on their travels. They have scored at least one goal in their last 12 league games and will look to continue their goalscoring run here.

Rodri is a key absentee while Jeremy Doku and Ruben Dias are also not expected to travel to Leyton. Ederson faces a late fitness test. Pep Guardiola might include Jack Grealish and Kevin De Bruyne in the starting XI here.

City have been the dominant side in this fixture and, considering their advantage in terms of squad quality, the 2023-24 runners-up are expected to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Leyton Orient 0-3 Manchester City

Leyton Orient vs Manchester City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester City to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Both teams to score - No

