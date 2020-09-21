Leyton Orient vs Tottenham Hotspur prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Cup 2020-21

Tottenham Hotspur travel across London to take on Leyton Orient in the third round of the EFL Cup, as Jose Mourinho's side deal with a fixture pile-up right at the start of the season.

After this fixture on Tuesday, they travel to North Macedonia to play a UEFA Europa League third qualifying round tie against Shkendija.

Tottenham come into this game having beaten Southampton 5-2 at the weekend in the Premier League, with Son Heung-min scoring four times, and Harry Kane assisting each of those four.

Spurs also gave themselves a boost in terms of the options available to Mourinho. with Sergio Reguilon and Gareth Bale signing for them during the week.

Leyton Orient vs Tottenham Hotspur Head-to-Head

The two teams have played each other 13 times before, with Tottenham unbeaten against their fellow London club. Spurs have won ten of those games, drawing the other three.

In terms of form, Spurs have won two on the bounce, after beating Lokomotiv Plovdiv in the Europa League on Thursday, before the win against Southampton.

For Leyton Orient, it has been a good cup run already, with the O's beating Forest Green Rovers and Plymouth Argyle to get to the current stage of the competition.

Leyton Orient vs Tottenham Hotspur Team News

Leyton Orient

Leyton Orient don't really have any injuries to deal with, and will be looking towards the likes of the experienced Jobi McAnuff as they look to take advantage of the fixture pile-up, and hurt Spurs in a competition that Mourinho is unlikely to take too seriously in the early stages.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham will be expected to make big changes from the side that beat Southampton at the weekend. Joe Hart will make his debut in goal, but there are unlikely to be debuts for either Bale or Reguilon.

The Welsh superstar is expected to take a few more weeks to get fit to play, while Reguilon remains a doubt with a slight knock.

Injuries: Japhet Tanganga, Gareth Bale

Suspensions: None

Doubtful: Sergio Reguilon

Leyton Orient vs Tottenham Hotspur Predicted XIs

Leyton Orient (4-2-3-1): Lawrence Vigouroux; Jordan Thomas, Jamie Turley, Josh Coulson, Joe Widdowson; Jobi McAnuff, Josh Wright; Louis Dennis, Jordan Maguire-Drew, Ruel Sotiriou; Lee Angol

Tottenham Hotspur (4-2-3-1): Joe Hart; Serge Aurier, Toby Alderweireld, Juan Foyth, Dennis Cirkin; Gedson Fernandes, Mousa Sissoko; Erik Lamela, Dele Alli, Steven Sessegnon; Steven Bergwijn

Leyton Orient vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction

Leyton Orient will be up for this clash, but the prospect of a game behind closed doors means that they could be disadvantaged by the lack of fans in the ground.

Despite the fact that Spurs are likely to make numerous changes, they should still have enough quality on the pitch to get past Orient.

Prediction: Leyton Orient 0-2 Tottenham Hotspur