Leyton Orient vs Tottenham prediction, preview, team news and more | Club Friendlies 2021

Leyton Orient take on Tottenham at the Breyer Group Stadium on Saturday for a pre-season friendly fixture.
This will be Tottenham's first pre-season friendly prior to the commencement of the 2021-22 Premier League season.
Leyton Orient will be going into the game in high spirits. Jobi McAnuff's side held West Ham to a 0-0 draw earlier this week and will be hoping for another positive result against Tottenham on Saturday.
This will be Nuno Espirito Santo's first game in charge of Tottenham and the Portuguese tactician will hope to have his side playing the way he wants them to as they warm up for the 2021-22 season.
With Tottenham beginning their pre-season campaign on Saturday, the game against Leyton Orient is sure to be a scrappy one.
Leyton Orient vs Tottenham Head-to-Head
Tottenham are the overwhelming favorites based on the head-to-head record between the two sides. They have clashed three times in the 21st century, with Spurs winning all of those encounters.
Tottenham came away as 5-1 winners the last time the two sides met back in 2008. Goals from Aaron Lennon, Luka Modric and a hat-trick from Darren Bent were enough to convincingly win the game after Jason Demetriou opened the scoring for Leyton Orient.
Leyton Orient Form Guide: yet to play
Tottenham Form Guide: yet to play
Leyton Orient vs Tottenham Team News
Leyton Orient
Leyton Orient have no injuries to worry about ahead of their game against Tottenham on Saturday.
Injured: None
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Tottenham
Tottenham will be without Oliver Skipp due to injury, while Japhet Tanganga is also a doubt for the game.
Hugo Lloris, Toby Alderweireld, Davinson Sanchez, Moussa Sissoko, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Giovani Lo Celso, Heung-min Son and Harry Kane are all unavailable. Those players have been on international duty with their respective countries.
Injured: Oliver Skipp
Doubtful: Japhet Tanganga
Suspended: None
Unavailable: Hugo Lloris, Toby Alderweireld, Davinson Sanchez, Moussa Sissoko, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Giovani Lo Celso, Heung-min Son, Harry Kane
Leyton Orient vs Tottenham Predicted XI
Leyton Orient Predicted XI (4-3-3): Sam Sargeant; Connor Wood, Adam Thompson, Daniel Happe, Wynford Marfo; Darren Pratley, Ousseynou Cisse, Hector Kyprianou; Ruel Sotiriou, Paul Smyth, Aaron Drinan
Tottenham Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Joe Hart; Ryan Sessegnon, Eric Dier, Joe Rodon, Matt Doherty; Tanguy Ndombele, Harry Winks; Erik Lamela, Dele Alli, Steven Bergwijn; Lucas Moura
Leyton Orient vs Tottenham Prediction
The massive gulf in class between the two sides is very apparent and Tottenham should have no problems bossing the game on Saturday.
We predict a comfortable victory for Tottenham as they start the pre-season on a high.
Prediction: Leyton Orient 0-3 Tottenham