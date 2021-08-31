Libya vs Gabon prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Libya invite Gabon to the Martyrs of February Stadium for an African FIFA World Cup qualifying second round fixture on Wednesday.

Both teams earned direct qualification into the second round and are clubbed with Egypt and Angola in Group F.

While Gabon were last in action in March in the AFCON Cup of Nations qualifiers, Libya played a friendly game against Liberia in June which ended in a 1-0 loss for the Mediterranean Knights.

Gabon have a tough encounter against Egypt at home next week while Libya travel to Angola.

Gabon have qualified for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations as the runner-up in Group D but Libya failed to secure a spot in the continental competition after finishing last in Group J.

Libya vs Gabon Head-to-Head

The two teams have met each other just three times across all competitions. Their first-ever meeting in 1999 was a friendly encounter while the next two games were part of the qualification for the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

All three games have produced decisive results, with a 2-0 win for Libya in the friendly game and each side recording a 1-0 win in their home qualifiers.

They last met at Stade Omar Bongo in 2009. The game ended in a win for Gabon.

Libya form guide (all competitions): L-L-L-L-L

Gabon form guide (all competitions): L-W-L-W-L

Libya vs Gabon Team News

Libya

Libya have announced a 26-man squad for the upcoming games and there are no known injury or suspension concerns at the moment.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Gabon

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang headlines the squad for Les Brésiliens. A total of 21 players currently make up the squad for fixtures against Libya and Egypt.

There are no known injury or suspension concerns for the visiting side.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Libya vs Gabon Predicted XI

Libya Predicted XI (4-3-3): Muhammad Nashnoush; Sanad Al Ouarfali, Tahir Bin Amir, Ahmed Kamal El Trbi, Ali Salama; Muaid Ellafi, Ali Musrati, Mohammed Salih Ali; Hamdou Elhouni, Mohamed Zubya, Muad Eisay

Gabon Predicted XI (4-4-2): Anthony Mfa Mezui; Gilchrist Nguema, Bruno Ecuele Manga, Johann Obiang, Lloyd Palun; Guelor Kanga, Andre Biyogho, Poko Jim Allevinah, Denis Bouanga; Didier Ibrahim Ndong, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Libya vs Gabon Prediction

Ali Musrati is the only Libyan player currently playing in Europe and when comparing Libya to Gabon, there is an obvious difference in the quality of the squads.

We believe Gabon have a well-balanced squad at the moment and should be able to record a victory in this match.

Prediction: Libya 0-2 Gabon

