La Liga champions close to signing world-class midfielder and more happenings from Spain

Barcelona v Real Madrid - La Liga

With the transfer deadline inching closer, innumerable rumours and gossip are making the rounds with regard to La Liga and as expected, the most heavily linked clubs are Real Madrid and Barcelona.

On that note, let us take a look at the latest happenings in the sensational transfer market.

Celta Vigo sign Rayo's Fran Beltran

Celta Vigo have completed the signing of highly-rated Rayo Vallecano midfielder Fran Beltran. The 19-year-old midfielder was crucial to Rayo’s promotion last term, and losing him so close to the start of the new season will definitely be a devastating blow.

The Galician club is thought to have paid €8m for the central midfielder’s services and it has been confirmed that he signed a five-year contract.

The move has also enraged Rayo Vallecano's president Raul Martin Presa, who hit out at Celta owing to the way they handled the operation.

"This morning Fran Beltran and [Celta Vigo's sporting director] Felipe Minambres have gone to the Spanish FA to deposit the player's buy-out figure," Presa told the media after Luis Advincula's presentation.

"Maybe Celta could have called us, but although we always try to respect other clubs, they have decided that the best way was not to warn us and pay the clause."

Atletico Madrid interested in Michy Batshuayi

As per reports from Marca, Atletico Madrid are considering a loan move for Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi after their pursuit of Nikola Kalinic was dealt a blow with Milan’s new owners reluctant to make the agreement with Los Colchoneros.

Olivier Giroud is another option on Atletico's radar but as things stand, Batshuayi appears to be a better target given he is more likely to be available on loan. Under former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte he was barely used, and the 24-year-old could be attracted by the prospect of more game time at the Wanda Metropolitano.

