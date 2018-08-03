Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

La Liga champions close to signing world-class midfielder and more happenings from Spain

Muhammad Saad
ANALYST
Rumors
122   //    03 Aug 2018, 02:00 IST

Barcelona v Real Madrid - La Liga
Barcelona v Real Madrid - La Liga

With the transfer deadline inching closer, innumerable rumours and gossip are making the rounds with regard to La Liga and as expected, the most heavily linked clubs are Real Madrid and Barcelona.

On that note, let us take a look at the latest happenings in the sensational transfer market.

Celta Vigo sign Rayo's Fran Beltran

Celta Vigo have completed the signing of highly-rated Rayo Vallecano midfielder Fran Beltran. The 19-year-old midfielder was crucial to Rayo’s promotion last term, and losing him so close to the start of the new season will definitely be a devastating blow.

The Galician club is thought to have paid €8m for the central midfielder’s services and it has been confirmed that he signed a five-year contract.

The move has also enraged Rayo Vallecano's president Raul Martin Presa, who hit out at Celta owing to the way they handled the operation.

"This morning Fran Beltran and [Celta Vigo's sporting director] Felipe Minambres have gone to the Spanish FA to deposit the player's buy-out figure," Presa told the media after Luis Advincula's presentation.

"Maybe Celta could have called us, but although we always try to respect other clubs, they have decided that the best way was not to warn us and pay the clause."

Atletico Madrid interested in Michy Batshuayi

As per reports from Marca, Atletico Madrid are considering a loan move for Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi after their pursuit of Nikola Kalinic was dealt a blow with Milan’s new owners reluctant to make the agreement with Los Colchoneros.

Olivier Giroud is another option on Atletico's radar but as things stand, Batshuayi appears to be a better target given he is more likely to be available on loan. Under former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte he was barely used, and the 24-year-old could be attracted by the prospect of more game time at the Wanda Metropolitano.


1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Leisure Reading
Muhammad Saad
ANALYST
"Sport has the power to change the world…it has the power to inspire. It has the power to unite people in a way that little else does. It speaks to youth in a language they understand. Sport can create hope where once there was only despair. It is more powerful than government in breaking down racial barriers."
Real Madrid close to signing world-class winger,...
RELATED STORY
World-class player set for Real Madrid move, Barcelona...
RELATED STORY
5 things to look forward to in the new La Liga season
RELATED STORY
Manchester United superstar holds talks with Barcelona,...
RELATED STORY
World Class striker dreams of Real Madrid move, Barcelona...
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi may join Ronaldo in Italy soon, Real Madrid...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid name Ronaldo's replacement, Barcelona set to...
RELATED STORY
La Liga 2018/19: How Real Madrid might line up this season
RELATED STORY
Manchester United superstar holds secret meeting with...
RELATED STORY
Barcelona ready to sell superstar for €100m, Real Madrid...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us