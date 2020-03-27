Ligue 1 2019-20: The best XI of the season so far

Several players, besides PSG's superstars, have truly excelled this season!

Here, we group them into a single line-up featuring the best in every position.

Sachin Bhat Top 5 / Top 10

Ligue 1 2019/20: The best XI so far has some unexpected names

The French Ligue 1 normally draws lot of flak for being a one-horse race. And even though PSG are still way ahead of everyone else on the table, there's much more to talk about this season in what has been an interesting season.

So let's begin with the best players. The 17-year old Eduardo Camavinga of Stade Rennais is having a breakout year, whereas Lyon seem to have found their next Alexandre Lacazette in Moussa Dembele who has 16 goals this season.

Kylian Mbappe's quest for another Golden Boot has is facing challenges unlike last year and three different goalkeepers have kept a league-high 12 clean sheets, but mind you, none of them play for PSG.

Let's group all the best players from each position into a combined XI, shall we?

Goalkeeper: Predrag Rajkovic (Reims)

Rajkovic's goalkeeping heroics are criminally under-rated

Stade Reims have been a force to reckon with in the defense this season, conceding only 21 times - the lowest in Ligue 1, and the driving factor behind such an impressive record is Predrag Rajkovic. The Serbian shotstopper has proved to be a highly reliable pair of hands with his wonderful saves, also maintaining a joint-highest 12 clean sheets. His average of 2.6 saves per game is also second to none.

Right-back: Fabien Centonze (Metz)

Centonze has been one of the few bright spots in Metz

The Maroons have had a torrid campaign, but Fabien Centonze has been a revelation. Signed in the summer from Ligue 2 side Lens, his versatility in both halves of the pitch is pretty impressive. He drives forward at every opportunity, while his unstoppable deliveries have yielded three assists. The 24-year old also loves to jump into tackles and is always on hand to clear dangers as suggested by his average of three clearances per game.

Marquinhos has been a different beast this season

The Brazilian has taken to his new responsibilities as a centre-back with utmost ease. He has made a massive statement with his man-marking and also penchant to chip in with crucial goals. An excellent distributor of the ball, Marquinhos has also won over his critics with his leadership, organisation and discipline at the back, giving a glimpse into PSG's future post-Thiago Silva.

He was the key to statement victories over Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League, nullifying any threat with crucial clearances and crunch tackles.

The Moroccan's experience has held Reims in a good stead

As mentioned before, Stade Reims have been absolutely solid in defense this season and another player to have played a huge role behind the success is Yunis Abdelhamid. He has been a tremendous leader at the back and also garnered greater superlatives for his sense of positioning and vision. The Moroccan's passing skills have seen a respectable 84.5% success rate, and he is also capable of chipping in with goals, having struck thrice so far.

Left-back: Hassane Kamara (Reims)

Kamara is redefining the full-back position

You could be excused for presuming that line-ups like this would normally be dominated by PSG's superstars, but there are several players who have impressed this season but remain under-rated. Hassane Kamara is amongst many such players.

He isn't the traditional full-back who bombs forward to get involved with the vanguard, but the Gambian more than makes up for his attacking deficiencies with top-drawer defensive nous. He is powerful on the ball, never misplaces passes, and can initiate counter-attacks with his long balls. Kamara has also won the most number of man-of-the-match awards in Ligue 1 this time after only Neymar with seven!

Right midfielder: Angel Di Maria (PSG)

Di Maria has been so phenomenal for PSG

What Kevin de Bruyne has been to Manchester City, Angel Di Maria has been to PSG. He's the chief creative force of the side, the cog which keeps PSG's wheels turning. Whenever he is on the ball, there's magic.

His 14 assists are unparalleled in the league, and bettered by only three players in all of Europe's top five leagues. Di Maria has also laid the most key passes in the squad, created most big chances, and also chipped in with seven goals, including a majestic lob against OGC Nice in October.

Central midfielder: Idrissa Gueye (PSG)

Gueye has breathed new life into his career at PSG

More stellar names in the squad may have pushed Idrissa Gueye under the radar, but he too is quietly having a blinder. The ex-Evertonian has stood out for his accurate ball distributions and pin-point passes. His passing success stands at an incredible 92.7%, and he also makes crunch tackles. Gueye has been the foundation upon which PSG's star-studded attack have been able to function.

Left midfielder: Dmitri Payet (Marseille)

Payer is still 'the man' in Marseille squad

The ex-West Ham United hero continues to set the stage on fire whenever he's performing. He's played an instrumental role in Marseille punching above their weight and will be the key to consolidating a runners-up finish in the home stretch of the campaign. Payet may have assisted only four times, but his creative genius can only be truly comprehended after watching him play. He's also netted nine times and laid the most key passes in Ligue 1.

Left-winger: Neymar (PSG)

Neymar is having his best season with PSG yet

The ex-Barcelona star has been ravaged by injury in this season too, but that hasn't deterred him from posting impressive numbers. With 13 goals, he trails only three players in the league, but has netted more winners than anybody. In fact, his goals have directly accounted for 13 points in PSG's overall tally. Neymar's highlight has been the deadly combination he's forged with Kylian Mbappe, whilst also assisting another six goals.

Right-winger: Kylian Mbappe (PSG)

Mbappe has been terrific as always

Looks like Kylian Mbappe has done enough to prove he is the best young player out there. Following on from his goal-crazy campaign last year, he's racked up more mind-numbing figures this term to clinch the mantle of being the most valuable member of the squad. Mbappe once again leads the race for the Golden Boot with 18 goals, while also having assisted another seven times.

Striker: Wissam Ben Yedder (AS Monaco)

Ligue 1's signing of the season?

Wissam Ben Yedder has been critical to Monaco's revival. His relentless run of scoring goals has helped secure many crucial points along the way, and he is also directly responsible for 41% of the team's goals. The former Sevilla striker is also competing in the race for the domestic Golden Boot with as many goals netted as Mbappe. And at this rate, would've surely led the line for France at the Euros this year.