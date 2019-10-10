Ligue 1 News: Jean-Michel Aulas reveals Jose Mourinho rejected the opportunity to manage Lyon

Chelsea Women v Olympique Lyonnais Women - UEFA Women's Champions League: Semi-Final Second Leg

According to Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas, Jose Mourinho rejected the opportunity to take over at the French club after the club parted company with Sylvinho in recent days.

After an indifferent start to the season with only two wins from nine games, Lyon were placed 13th in the league standings which prompted the club to make a managerial change.

The likes of Laurent Blanc, Remi Garde and Jose Mourinho were believed to be under consideration for the spot, but in recent hours the Portuguese tactician has distanced himself from the role.

Aulas has revealed that although the pair exchanged flattering texts regarding the job, Mourinho did not agree to start negotiations as he has reportedly agreed to take over another club.

"We had some fairly flattering exchanges over SMS. It was nice for everyone. He did not accept our proposal to meet because he has already chosen another club."

Mourinho has been without a job since his sacking at Manchester United last year and it has been reported that the Special One has rejected multiple offers from clubs across Europe.

Whilst on punditry duty with BeIn Sport, the Portuguese manager revealed his intention to return to the dugout shortly but also added that he's willing to take his time and wait for the perfect job.

As part of the telephonic press conference, the Aulas also provided multiple updates regarding the Ligue 1 club's search for a new manager.

"We have 10 games left to rectify things before the end of the calendar year. We are fairly confident from a footballing plan perspective… Of course, we have some ground to make up but we will react quickly."

Lyon intend to appoint a manager before the international break concludes and at this moment, Blanc and Garde are the leading candidates for the job.

The Ligue 1 club could come to a decision in the coming days and it remains to be seen who takes over the reins from Sylvinho, with the club currently languishing in the bottom half of the table.