×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Serie A Transfer News: Andre Silva close to joining Monaco from AC Milan

Prathamesh Murugesan
ANALYST
News
73   //    21 Jul 2019, 18:32 IST

AC Milan v Benevento Calcio - Serie A
AC Milan v Benevento Calcio - Serie A

What's the story?

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has reported that AC Milan striker Andre Silva has agreed personal terms with Monaco. The former French champions are in talks with Milan, and a deal is expected to be completed soon.

In case you didn't know...

The Portugal international is a product of Porto's famous youth academy. He initially broke into their first team in the 2015/16 season, before becoming a regular the following year.

As part of a huge spending spree by AC Milan in 2017, Silva arrived in the Serie A for a reported fee of €38 million and was expected to help lead the club back to the heights that it once occupied.

However, the 23-year-old was very disappointing in his debut season, making only 24 league appearances and scoring just 2 goals.

He was shipped out to La Liga side Sevilla on loan at the start of last season and was only marginally better for the Spaniards.

His poor club performances were also reflected in his international call-ups from Portugal, with younger players like Joao Felix being preferred over him by manager Fernando Santos.

Milan are now open to letting him leave, and Monaco look set to snap him up for a fee of around €30 million.

The heart of the matter...

In contrast to the extraordinary highs of their 2016/17 league winning campaign, Monaco endured a horrifying 2018/19 season.

They escaped relegation by the thinnest of margins (2 points) and sacked head coach Leonardo Jardim to appoint Thierry Henry. That didn't go well either, and Jardim was eventually reappointed in January.

Advertisement

Monaco are a bit light in the centre-forward department currently, with Radamel Falcao and Stevan Jovetic being the only experienced players. Falcao is well into his 30's though, and Jovetic is far from the player he once was at Manchester City and Inter Milan.

Monaco and Silva will be hoping that this move could benefit both parties. At the age of 23, Silva still has a chance to resurrect his career and lead the French club's attack going into the new season and beyond.

What's next?

AC Milan are now anxious to sell both Silva and Patrick Cutrone in an effort to balance their books - the Italians were recently banned from participating in next season's Europa League due to FFP breaches.

The sales will also potentially fund a move for Atletico Madrid's €50 million rated Angel Correa.

Tags:
Ligue 1 AC Milan Football AS Monaco Football Andre Silva Patrick Cutrone
Advertisement
5 most expensive players ever to be sent out on loan
RELATED STORY
Greatest two-footed XI of all time
RELATED STORY
Where is Monaco's 2016-17 Title Winning XI in 2018?
RELATED STORY
Paris Saint-Germain Transfer News: PSG in talks with AC Milan to sign Donnarumma 
RELATED STORY
Leonardo Jardim Monaco sold XI
RELATED STORY
PSG Transfer News: The Ligue 1 giants have started talks with AC Milan for Gianluigi Donnarumma
RELATED STORY
AC Milan Transfer News: Wolverhampton Wanderers looking to sign star forward Patrick Cutrone 
RELATED STORY
AC Milan Transfer News: AC Milan looking to sign Roma defender Kostas Manolas
RELATED STORY
Eight things you need to know about AS Monaco's owner Dmitry Rybolovlev
RELATED STORY
10 hilarious autocorrects for footballers' names
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Ligue 1
Matches Points Table
Week 1
10 Aug MON OLY 12:15 AM Monaco vs Olympique Lyonnais
10 Aug OLY REI 09:00 PM Olympique Marseille vs Reims
10 Aug DIJ SAI 11:30 PM Dijon vs Saint-Étienne
10 Aug NIC AMI 11:30 PM Nice vs Amiens SC
10 Aug MON REN 11:30 PM Montpellier vs Rennes
10 Aug ANG BOR 11:30 PM Angers SCO vs Bordeaux
10 Aug BRE TOU 11:30 PM Brest vs Toulouse
11 Aug LIL NAN 06:30 PM Lille vs Nantes
11 Aug STR MET 08:30 PM Strasbourg vs Metz
12 Aug PSG NIM 12:30 AM PSG vs Nîmes
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Intercontinental Cup 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us